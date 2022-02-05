Don’t look now, but a sleeping giant might have gotten the wake-up call it needed.
With Saturday’s home win over visiting Sandia Prep, the suddenly red-hot St. Michael’s boys basketball team improved to 3-0 since its head coach, David Rodriguez, was placed on administrative leave Jan. 27. It was the Horsemen’s fourth straight win, moving them closer to the lead in the top-heavy District 2-3A race.
If ever there was a team that could fold the tent and head home, it’s this one.
The Horsemen (6-12 overall, 3-2 in district) have been hit hard by injuries, illness and off-court distractions, culminating with Rodriguez’s surprising exit less than 24 hours before a district game against Robertson.
“I guess it would’ve been easy but, you know, it kind of comes down to team chemistry and how we’ve come together,” said senior guard Devin Flores, the team’s leading scorer and it’s go-to guy on offense.
“Everything we’ve been through has been motivation,” said senior forward Derek Martinez. “You can look at that way. All this has made us that more focused.”
St. Michael’s responded to the news about its coach by falling behind by 18 points in the second half against Robertson. That’s when the man at the center of what remains called a timeout and lent his calming influence to the situation.
Interim coach Gerard Garcia — a lifelong St. Michael’s assistant who joined the staff
30 years ago under former coach Matt Pribble and has worked for every head coach ever since — assembled his players and told them to relax, to have fun and take it one possession at a time. A stop here, a bucket there, all of it done with a sense of poise and control.
The Horsemen rallied for an overtime win against Robertson, then followed it with a 10-point win at home over top-ranked Raton on Friday. Less than a day later they built a 19-point first half lead and cruised to a lopsided 68-53 win over perennial power Sandia Prep.
If Saturday’s game proved anything, it’s the Horsemen who were on the floor against the Sundevils are a group that’s playing a loose, confident brand of basketball. Role players like junior guard Josh Sanchez and freshman sensation Sabiani Rios-Guevara have played their way into big minutes late in games.
“I think you’re seeing some of the younger guys play with more confidence, for sure,” said senior Diego Armendariz, himself a player who has seen a bigger role during the hot streak.
Held scoreless until the final minute of the first half, he erupted for 12 points and five rebounds in an impressive second half in which he scored eight of his team’s 10 points over a five-minute span late in the third quarter.
When asked to explain how the Horsemen have turned things around amid a swirl of chaos and controversy — the team did, after all, start 0-10 and failed to win a game until the first week of January — Garcia did what he does best; he lauded those around him while deflecting the attention some are giving him. “I’m not doing anything different than what coach [Rodriguez] has done,” Garcia said. “It’s the same game plan. We’re running his system.”
The Horsemen did break from the norm and played a bit more zone in the second half of Saturday’s game. They also showed poise and control after Prep cut a 22-point St. Michael’s lead down to 10 in the fourth quarter.
Flores was brilliant, scoring
26 points with Adam Montoya adding 14 and Rios-Guevara 10. The emergence of Rios-Guevara and the elevated play of Armendariz in the low post are just a couple reasons why it’s time to consider the Horsemen a real threat in a very wide-open Class 3A. Through this weekend, every team in the class had at least five losses and only one, Socorro (15-5 overall) was 10 games over .500. With five games left in the regular season (four of them on the road) and a return engagement on the horizon against Robertson, there’s every reason to think the Horsemen could regain the swagger they’ve had in years past.
“You know, it’s been fun,” Flores said. “When we play together the way we have been and we get everyone getting in there and doing good things, it makes the games fun again.”
NOTES
There has been little movement in the investigation surrounding Rodriguez. Accused of verbal abuse toward current players and racial discrimination of a former player, he was placed on leave as a teacher and coach pending a review that has no timetable.
Rodriguez is not allowed to have any contact with his players, assistants or students. Garcia said it’s been one of the team’s challenges through all this — executing Rodriguez’s intricate game plans without his input.
