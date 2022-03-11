RIO RANCHO — Remember those 0-10 St. Michael’s Horsemen?
The ones who were done before the District 2-3A season even began? Who lost to Santa Fe Prep for the first time ever and Raton to start the district season 0-2?
Well, meet your Class 3A finalists.
The Horsemen added another chapter to perhaps the greatest in-season turnaround in the state, showing the power of one was no match for a factor of five Friday night.
The Socorro Warriors had the top seed and perhaps the best player in Class 3A in Adadrian “Duda” Jackson, but the Horsemen showed how paper-thin the Warriors’ advantage was just by eliminating one player from the floor.
Jackson picked up two fouls in the first 3 minutes of the game, scored just one point and fouled out before the game even reached the fourth quarter. His absence was felt almost from the start, as St. Michael’s rolled to its first Class 3A championship game appearance in seven years with a convincing 63-33 win in the Rio Rancho Event Center on Friday night.
St. Michael’s, the fourth seed in the tournament, will play No. 2 Las Vegas Robertson for the 3A title at 2 p.m. in The Pit on Saturday. It will be the fourth time the teams meet this season.
Regardless of the outcome of the re-re-rematch, the Horsemen accomplished something no other program in the state has ever done. St. Michael’s tied the 1985-86 Albuquerque Cibola team for the most losses by a state finalist entering the game.
However, the Horsemen are 15-4 since the 0-10 start and 13-2 since the 0-2 district start. Horsemen senior wing Devin Flores, who scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half to help his team to a 36-19 halftime lead, said he never wavered in his belief that this was a championship-caliber team.
“It was that start that had everybody counting us out,” Flores said. “We had to mesh together to get through the hardships to get here.”
If anyone embodied those hardships, it was fellow senor wing Derek Martinez. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis prior to the start of the season, Martinez also missed a couple of weeks because of a concussion suffered late in the regular season.
But he has been a part of the rotation since the start of the state tournament, and he took on his biggest assignment — slowing down Jackson as the 1 in the box-and-1 the Horsemen employed.
While Martinez might not be the offensive cog he once was, he showed he is capable of slowing one down instead.
“This was one of the biggest things for me,” Martinez said. “Over the years, we’ve all played together and come up a little short. I know this year, it was our year. Given that we start off 0-10, we knew that we had to make an adjustment throughout the whole season.”
He teamed with Sabiani Rios Guevara to help lock down Jackson, and the senior guard was neutralized almost from the start, picking up his second foul just 2:37 into the game when he ran into Horsemen guard Adam Montoya on the defensive end.
Jackson managed just one point — a free throw in the opening quarter. Without their prized piston, the Warriors engine wobbled to the finish line. When he picked up his fifth and final foul with 30 seconds left in the third quarter, St. Michael’s already had 50-27 lead.
Meanwhile, Flores played like a man possessed. He knocked down a 3-pointer from 24 feet on the second Horsemen possession to give them a 5-2 lead they never lost and proceeded to hit seven of his 11 shots in the first half.
He capped the performance with an off-balance shot in the low post after Marco C de Baca dished off to him on his drive to the paint to give St. Michael’s a 36-17 edge with :28 left in the half.
Flores said he wanted make a statement, given his previous performances in the arena were less than stellar.
“It’s always haunted me, to be a good player and not have good games here,” Flores said. “I had to change that, and this is my last shot to get to the title, and we all want that shot really bad.”
And now, they get it — and against perhaps the biggest foil. While the Horsemen won one of the three matchups, they struggled with por starts that allowed the Cardinals to create double-digits leads in the first half.
St. Michael’s interim head coach Gerard Garcia said getting off to a strong start in imperative to giving his team a chance at hoisting the blue trophy.
“The first and third quarters haunts us for some reason,” Garcia said. “We need to get off to a better start and we’ll be OK. I think these guys know that.”
If that can happen, St. Michael’s can add another chapter to its fabled basketball history — from worst to first in the same season.
No one will forget those guys if they do that.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.