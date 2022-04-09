Like two heavyweight prize fighters who just exchanged one haymaker after another and were still standing at the bell, it’s only fitting Saturday’s much-anticipated baseball doubleheader between archrivals St. Michael’s and Robertson left us wanting more.
With the driver’s seat in District 2-3A on the line, each team’s ace shut down the opposing lineup to produce a split. The Horsemen (12-6 overall, 5-1 in 2-3A) rolled to an 11-0 rout in the opener while the visiting Cardinals (13-5, 4-1) took the second game, 8-5.
Assuming both teams hold serve against the remaining district schedule, the 2-3A title (and presumably a top 2 seed in the state tournament) will be settled April 26 when St. Michael’s heads up Interstate 25 to visit Robertson in the final week of the regular season.
“You know, I’m not sure other than it’s two really good teams showing they’re pretty even,” said Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez when asked what Saturday’s games proved. “It showed we both have good pitchers and we can both hit.”
St. Michael’s did plenty of both in the first game, scoring nine runs in the first inning and getting a gargantuan home run to center by CeeJay Saiz. The blast easily cleared the centerfield fence and those who saw it estimated it traveled at least 400 feet.
It was part of a 5-for-6 day for Saiz, who also drew a walk to reach safely half a dozen times. He doubled and went deep in the first game, then singled and tripled in the other game to complete the doubleheader cycle (if there were such a thing).
His final at bat came in the bottom of the seventh of the second game. He launched a drive that cleared the outfielders in right-center. Ordinarily, he would have had a stand-up double, but he blazed right through Horsemen coach Augie Ruiz’s stop sign and easily beat the relay to third.
“I was going for third the whole way,” Ruiz said with a smile. “I wanted the cycle.”
It was part of a three-run rally for the Horsemen in the final frame of a game that was controlled by Robertson starting pitcher Adrian Rivera. Last spring, he shut down the Horsemen in the state playoffs; on Saturday he was a man on a mission after reading a quote from St. Michael’s senior Owen Gruda in a recent edition of The New Mexican, one in which Gruda suggested the Horsemen should be considered the team to beat and not the Cardinals.
Rivera tossed a complete game, giving up two runs in the first and three in the seventh — retiring 13 of the 18 batters he faced in the other innings. He finished with 10 strikeouts by controlling a curveball that came out of a three-fourths arm angle with him standing on the edge of the rubber to the first-base side.
“I usually don’t start my delivery over there, but the mound here has a huge hole in front of [the rubber],” Rivera said.
It was just second time in the last 11 games that the Horsemen hadn’t scored at least 10 runs, and was their lowest run total in nearly a month.
As for Gruda’s quote last week, Rivera wasn’t nearly as elusive as his slippery curveball.
“St. Mike’s is the biggest rivalry we have, and there was some crap-talking in the newspaper and that was kind of, like, motivating me,” he said. “It made me want to bring it.”
To Gruda’s credit, he more than backed up his talk by completely dominating the first game. He worked five innings, giving up just two hits and striking out seven without surrendering a run.
The top two hitters in Robertson’s order were a combined 0 for 5 with four strikeouts as he lowered his season ERA to 2.18 and improved to 6-0 in seven appearances.
After the big first inning, it was left to Gruda to take the Horsemen home — and he did. He was helped by 12 hits from his own lineup, two apiece from Derek Martinez and Reyes Baros.
Ruiz said he never really considered trying to match Gruda against Rivera on the mound. Gonzalez said his pitching rotation for weekend doubleheaders always has Quik Cordova throwing the first game with Rivera the second because Cordova is usually the starting catcher and he’d prefer not having Cordova squat behind the plate for seven innings and then be asked to take the mound in a starting role.
“I don’t really concern myself with pitching matchups at the pitching level, man,” Ruiz said. “These are just high school kids.”
The last time the Horsemen swept a doubleheader from Robertson was 2018. In the years since Ruiz said he has seen his teams sometimes get too worked up at the idea of facing the Cardinals. Those times appear to finally be changing.
“It’s a different breed with these guys,” he said. “There’s not the dread every time ... they see the name ‘Robertson’ on the schedule, whereas in the past it kinda did. We had guys waiting for the other shoe to drop, kind of.”
Saiz agreed, saying he didn’t necessarily notice any elevated animosity between the teams.
“I’d say it’s just the usual St. Mike’s-Robertson stuff,” he said. “It’s a big rivalry and, no matter what’s going on, it’s usually like this.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.