Boys basketball
St. Michael's 50, Raton 40
What happened: The Horsemen and Tigers played to a 10-point outcome for the third time this season, this one in the District 2-3A semifinal at Raton Friday night. St. Michael's came out ahead by that margin for the second time this season, as it advanced to the district championship game Saturday at Las Vegas Robertson.
Defense led the way for the Horsemen, who built a 12-5 lead after a quarter and a 23-16 advantage at the half.
"That was a main point of emphasis going into this game," said Gerard Garcia, the St. Michael's interim head coach. "We needed to step it up and get some energy, which we did. We had a lot of deflections and a lot of steals for easy layups."
Top players: Devin Flores scored 23 points to lead the Horsemen, and Adam Montoya added nine. Raton had Anderson Weese score 17 points, and Dylan Quartieri add 10.
What's next: St. Michael's (13-13) can peak its head above the .500 mark for the first time this season over the Cardinals on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 50, Santa Fe Indian School 39
What happened: Volume shooting is only good when the ball goes in the basket. The Lady Braves struggled with that to open both halves. They had four points in the first and third quarters, which was key in Robertson taking leads of 12-4 after one quarter and 42-21 through three. SFIS also struggled at the free-throw line, making just four of 14 tries.
Top players: Robertson had a trio of double-digit scorers: Azlyn Padilla had a team-high 14 points, Jayden Jenkins added 12 and Alexis Pacheco 11. Madisen Valdez led the Lady Braves with 13 points, and Cameron Conners had 10.
What's next: Both teams are a lock to make the Class 3A State Tournament. Robertson (24-1) will be the top seed, while SFIS (17-6) has a shot at the No. 2 spot.
