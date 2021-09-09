When Lucas Coriz went down for the season with a horrific knee injury, St. Michael’s head football coach Joey Fernandez wasn’t just worried about who would replace the senior.
He saw an entire team affected by the loss of their star quarterback, who tore his patella tendon as well as all of his ligaments on the opening drive against Santa Fe High on Sept. 3. The lingering effects of Coriz’s absence were evident to Fernandez as the Horsemen prepared for Friday’s game against Los Alamos. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound, strong-armed quarterback was the unquestioned leader of the Horsemen, especially on the offensive side.
Fernandez said practices were uneven heading into the trip to “The Hill,” including Thursday’s walkthrough. A mishmash of fumbled handoffs, missed targets and even a fumbled snap when the Horsemen practiced their “victory” formation punctuated a disappointing day.
“Just trying to get the focus back to where we need to, that was tough,” Fernandez said. “[Coriz’s absence] in the back of the kids’ heads. It’s going take a little bit of time and the bye week [next week] is going to come at the perfect time. We’ll be able to regroup after this game, hopefully, go through the rest of the season.”
Junior Jacob Katko will be the starting signal-caller against the Hilltoppers, but Fernandez admitted he had not given Katko enough reps with the first-team offense prior to Coriz’s injury. That changed in a hurry Monday.
“I”m always trying to be creative,” Fernandez said. “I’m always adding plays at practice and I want to make sure our number-one quarterbacks are in there, and that’s my fault not getting him ready.”
One thing that the injury didn’t impact was Fernandez’s creativity, which will be on display against Los Alamos. While Katko might be the starting quarterback, the Hilltoppers should expect to see different players taking the snap, from running back Marcus Leyba to wide receiver Devin Flores. Fernandez said that follows a mantra he has lived by for 20 years as the Horsemen’s de facto offensive coordinator — put the ball in the hands of your best players.
Coriz’s injury means St. Michael’s will be creative in how it does that.
“He’s had these plays designed before,” Flores said. “We ran them when we were younger, but we never had to pull them out for varsity. What he’s telling us is, we have so many athletes on this team that we can do a lot of things. We can run the ball, we can pass the ball. So, we’re going to have a lot of different things to throw at teams.”
Katko sees this as a chance to stake his claim to the starter’s job, and he was acutely aware of what he will be tasked to do: get the ball to playmakers and let them do the work. He said not getting reps last week left him ill-prepared to take over against Santa Fe High, and it showed in his performance. He completed one of two passes for zero yards and ran four times for 1 yard.
Horsemen assistant coach Corey Serna, a former quarterback under Fernandez who led the Horsemen to the 2012 state title, has been very helpful in getting Katko up to speed, he said.
“He’s guided and coached me through the plays this week and the reads, what I’m looking through on coverages,” Katko said. “I just have a lot of faith in this team, and this offense, we can do a lot of damage this year even without Lucas.”
Fernandez said he made a concerted effort before Coriz’s injury to take the pressure of the offense off him, and the result was a rushing attack that averaged 290 yards per game through the first two games. It appeared St. Michael’s was on its way to duplicating those numbers, rushing for 81 yards in the opening quarter. However, the Horsemen managed just 18 more yards on the ground the rest of the way.
Much of that could be attributed to Coriz’s absence, as Fernandez used Katko and Flores at quarterback to try to find an offensive rhythm that never materialized. He joked Thursday that he might have to momentarily retire his moniker of “Air Fernandez.”
“We’re going to work around putting the pressure on one guy and put him in a situation where he has to put us on his back,” Fernandez said. “We’re gonna do what we’ve been doing and keep working hard. We’re replacing one kid. Yeah, it’s a big part of our offense, but we have 10 other kids who have been doing a great job so far. “
Amid all of the struggles of replacing Coriz, Fernandez hinted that help is on the way at the quarterback spot. Junior Zach Martinez, who was the starting junior varsity quarterback, is expected to return to the team for the Sept. 24 game against Socorro after he regains his eligibility.
Fernandez said Martinez has a strong arm and can push Katko for playing time. Regardless, he sees the quarterback position solidifying by the time District 2-3A play begins in October.
“We’ll let Marcus focus on running and let Devin be able to catch,” Fernandez said. “[Zach] is practicing because his grades are good right now. We’re looking forward to getting him out there, and not just on offense. He’s a heck of a defensive player, too. I’m gonna have some decisions to make when he gets out there, but having that healthy quarterback competition is going to make us better.”
