Boys basketball
St. Michael's 56, West Las Vegas 55
What happened: A good old-fashioned Horsemen-Dons barnburner, that’s what happened. In a must-win game for both teams played inside West’s middle school gym, it was a Devin Flores 3-pointer at the final buzzer that pulled out a dramatic win in a District 2-3A race firmly in Robertson’s control. It keeps the Horsemen (5-2 overall, 4-2 in district) alive for an at-large state tournament bid. Down 55-53 with three seconds left after the Dons’ Roy Pacheco hit one of two free throws, St. Michael’s guard Derek Martinez inbounded the ball to teammate Adam Montoya who immediately passed it up the sideline to Flores. Flores released the ball a split second before the buzzer just as West’s Josh Gonzales rose to contest the shot. After a brief discussion from the referees, the basket stood.
Key players: Flores was the hero, but Lucas Coriz was the high-point man for the Horsemen with 15 points. West Las Vegas guard D.J. Byron had a game-high 26, 14 of which came in the first half. Martinez and Isaiah Fairchild held him to three field goals in the second half. Horsemen coach David Rodriguez lauded the play of Martinez and Fairchild after Byron’s first half, admitting Wednesday’s win may have been the thing that got his team into the state playoffs. “We still have two games left but we both needed this one,” Rodriguez said.
Up next: The Horsemen have just two games left, starting with Friday’s trip to Santa Fe Prep. West Las Vegas (5-4, 2-3) travels to Robertson on Friday.
Girls basketball
Española Valley 77, Los Alamos 17
What happened: The Sundevils rolled to their sixth straight win behind a balanced scoring attack that saw every girl on the roster score at least two points — but only one had more than 10. Every win in the team’s streak has come by at least 19 points with four of the last five all topping 50 points. At 8-1 overall and 5-0 in District 2-4A, Española Valley is one win away from nailing down a state tournament berth.
Key players: Jasmine Baca had a game-high 14 points for the Sundevils, while Miranda Salazar and Chris Sandoval each had nine. Cameron Connners, Anita DeAguero, Jordan Torres and Destiny Valdez each had eight.
Up next: Española visits Taos on Friday with a chance to clinch the 2-4A championship.
Albuquerque High 49, Capital 33
What happened: The Jaguars’ playoff hopes may have been dealt a final blow with a loss to District 5-5A rival Albuquerque High at Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gym. The Bulldogs led 8-4 after one quarter and 21-13 at halftime. Capital rallied to within four points by the end of the third quarter but scored just eight points the rest of the way.
Key players: Ethena Silva led Capital with 17 points. The loss drops the Jaguars to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in district play.
Up next: Capital visits Los Lunas on Friday night.
