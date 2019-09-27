Horsemen receiver Rico Gurule wanted redemption.
All coach Joey Fernandez wanted was championship-like intensity.
Both got their wish in a big way Friday night.
Gurule made the winning 18-yard touchdown grab off a tipped pass from Horsemen quarterback Lucas Coriz with 38 seconds left that allowed St. Michael’s to hold off a determined Santa Fe High team in a 32-28 win at Ivan Head Stadium. With the win, the Horsemen (1-3) continued their domination of the city rivalry as they beat the Demons for the 11th consecutive season and remained undefeated in 20 games against Santa Fe High (3-3) and Capital.
It should be noted that the St. Michael’s-Capital game was rendered a no contest on Sept. 14 when a lingering thunderstorm prevented the completion of the game. The Horsemen led the Capital game 13-6 with 3:48 left in the first half, but it did not reach halftime for it to be considered an official game.
The outcome came down to a fourth-and-goal play at the Santa Fe High 18 with 49 seconds left. Coriz lofted a pass to the left corner of the end zone for Gurule. Demons cornerback Joaquin Martinez and Davee Gonzales leaped for the ball with Gurule, and Martinez tried to bat it out of out the back of the end zone.
Instead, he tipped it to a falling Gurule, who made the catch on his back and started a celebration. Gurule said he had never made a catch like that before.
“I told coach, ‘Pass me the ball,’ ” Gurule said. “ ‘I can get a fade [route] on the guy.’ Sure enough, I see the ball go and I just see it in the corner of my eye and two guys come at me. They go for the ball and tipped it. All I remember is the ball landing in my hand as I was falling back.”
As great at that moment was, Fernandez said he finally saw his team play with steady focus and great intensity throughout the game for the first time this season.
“Every time these guys faced adversity, they challenged it and made big plays,” Fernandez said. “I was proud of the way they kept fighting.”
No one embodied that more than Gurule. The senior wideout made a crucial mistake halfway through the fourth quarter when he fumbled on his way to gaining a first down with the Horsemen leading 26-20. Santa Fe High junior defensive end Dylan Tapia swooped in from behind Gurule as he juked past a defender and poked the ball away, allowing Demons linebacker Daniel Wright to recover the loose ball at the St. Michael’s 49-yard line.
Gurule walked away from the field and told teammate and linebacker Ray Lynch that he knew what he needed to do.
“I was like, ‘I’m sorry, bro. I have to make up for it,’ ” Gurule said. “ ‘Count on me. I’ll make it up.’ ”
Gurule did more than that. He caught eight passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for a 62-yard touchdown pass to Coriz on a quarterback screen play as Gurule took a sweep to the right, then threw back to Coriz on the left sideline and Coriz picked up several blocks to score and give St. Michael’s a 26-20 lead with 10:37 left.
Still, the Demons had to throw in some drama to Gurule’s redemption story.
Santa Fe High responded by covering 49 yards in five plays, with sophomore quarterback Luc Jaramillo hitting junior running back Kevin Garcia in the flat. Garcia turned upfield, slipped a couple of tackles and ran into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown with 4:34 left. Jaramillo then connected with a wide-open Nico Martinez for a two-point conversion to make it 28-26.
Given one more chance to rally, the Horsemen did in very deliberate fashion, eating up 3:56 on their winning drive. On a night in which St. Michael’s was penalized 15 times for 151 yards, the team saw its final drive pushed back twice in a goal-to-go situation.
The first came after Coriz hit Devin Flores for a 31-yard pass to the Santa Fe High 2, but an unsportsmanlike conduct call pushed the ball to the 17. Two players later, the Horsemen were called for a holding penalty that moved the ball back to the Demons 24 with less than 2 minutes left.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many first-and-30s, first-and-20s in my life,” Fernandez said.
He also hadn’t seen a finish to a Horsemen-Demons game like this.