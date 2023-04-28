The pressure was off of the St. Michael’s Horsemen on Thursday afternoon, and that was reflected in Augustine Ruiz’s pitching choices.

Ruiz, the baseball head coach of the Horsemen, trotted out Joaquin Sena and Lucas Stoll to the mound for their District 2-3A finale against Santa Fe Indian School. While the pair primarily pitched in relief, Ruiz let the duo share the hill in an 11-4 win, since the Horsemen were secure in the knowledge their season will continue.

After beating Las Vegas Roberson, 11-7, Tuesday in a game that determined the 2-3A champion, St. Michael’s had the automatic bid for the Class 3A State Tournament.

