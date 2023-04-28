St. Michael’s Rahul Williams and Santiago Martinez attempt to stop Sandia Prep’s Joan Mahboub from taking second April 20 in Albuquerque. The Horsemen are in the postseason after having won the regular-season title.
St. Michael’s Rahul Williams and Santiago Martinez attempt to stop Sandia Prep’s Joan Mahboub from taking second April 20 in Albuquerque. The Horsemen are in the postseason after having won the regular-season title.
The pressure was off of the St. Michael’s Horsemen on Thursday afternoon, and that was reflected in Augustine Ruiz’s pitching choices.
Ruiz, the baseball head coach of the Horsemen, trotted out Joaquin Sena and Lucas Stoll to the mound for their District 2-3A finale against Santa Fe Indian School. While the pair primarily pitched in relief, Ruiz let the duo share the hill in an 11-4 win, since the Horsemen were secure in the knowledge their season will continue.
After beating Las Vegas Roberson, 11-7, Tuesday in a game that determined the 2-3A champion, St. Michael’s had the automatic bid for the Class 3A State Tournament.
Even more, Ruiz said the team should get a top-four seed and a bye for the opening round of the 12-team tournament. He and the Horsemen will learn their fate Sunday when the New Mexico Activities Association announces the brackets for all five classes.
While that is intended to be reward for St. Michael’s, it means it will likely go two weeks without playing a game before its 3A quarterfinal matchup in Albuquerque on May 11.
“This is going to be a thing to test the mettle of our team,” Ruiz said. “I know they have it in them, and we still have work to do and continue to prepare for the state tournament.”
St. Michael’s knows its season will continue, but how will it play out for the rest of the teams in Northern New Mexico? Sunday should be a good day if you’re a 2-3A team, as West Las Vegas, Robertson and SFIS should all make the postseason. McCurdy also can feel good after winning District 5-2A and securing a spot in the 2A bracket.
But in 5A, Santa Fe High needs a lot of help Saturday to ensure it has a shot to see its name appear among the top 16 teams in 5A.
Here’s a breakdown of Northern schools’ postseason chances:
Class 5A
On the surface, the Demons check a lot of boxes for a state tournament berth. A 16-7 record is the program’s best since the 2009 squad reached the 5A tournament — the last time the Demons made it that far. They also sit 13th in the MaxPreps.com rankings, which the NMAA uses for seeding and selection of teams. Santa Fe High also own wins over district champions in Grants and St. Michael’s.
But the road block that might prevent the Demons from seeing the postseason is its district performance. Sitting at 4-4 heading into a 5-5A doubleheader against an Albuquerque Rio Grande team trying to secure the district title Saturday, the Demons’ goal is simple — win.
A sweep of the Ravens, coupled with a Los Lunas sweep of Albuquerque High would move Santa Fe solely into third place and give it a puncher’s chance at making the postseason. If the Demons end up in a tie with the Bulldogs for third, Albuquerque High has the head-to-head tiebreaker on account of its district-opening sweep over them.
In that situation, Santa Fe High’s odds of making the tournament hinge on the Bulldogs getting in as the 15th seed. The problem is the Bulldogs are 21st in the MaxPreps.com rankings and would likely miss out on the tournament.
Class 4A
Once again, Los Alamos dominated 2-4A play and walked away with its fifth-straight district title and has won its last 45 district games — a streak that dates to 2019. Armed with a 20-5 record, the Hilltoppers have a good shot at earning home-field advantage for the best-of-three opening-round series next week.
Meanwhile, Pojoaque finds itself battling for a bottom-four seed. A 13-11 mark and a district runner-up finish will help strengthen the Elks’ argument. A MaxPreps.com ranking of 15th helps solidify its case for a spot, but they will end up on the road for the first round — perhaps to Grants or Albuquerque to take on Valley or St. Pius, or maybe a trip to either Artesia or Roswell Goddard.
Class 3A
The Horsemen used a 13-4 record in April and a 10-2 mark in 2-3A to likely sew up no worse then the No. 3 seed in the 3A bracket behind Albuquerque Sandia Prep and possibly New Mexico Military Institute.
Robertson could also find itself earning a bye with a top-four seed, as it will compete with NMMI and Cobre for the two remaining byes. Provided it sweeps Raton on Saturday, Robertson’s 14-7 record and No. 3 ranking might be enough to boost it into the top four.
Saturday’s doubleheader between SFIS and West Las Vegas has a lot on the line. A split by the Dons guarantees them third place, while a Braves sweep give them the spot. The third-place finisher will likely end up seeded no worse than sixth, while fourth place could force the other team to go on the road for the opening round.
Class 2A
McCurdy ensured itself no worse than a sixth seed for the 2A bracket, thanks to an 16-4 record and an 11-0 mark through 5-2A. Earning a top four and a bye through the first round might be difficult due to its No. 6 ranking and only one win over a district champion.
A home game for the single-elimination opening round is pretty much assured.
Mora and Pecos are in the running to get in as a bottom seed. The Rangers are ranked 11th; the Panthers 12th. Mora finished second in 5-2A, while Pecos was third in 6-2A. The Rangers own a win over a district champ when they beat the Bobcats at the Lion Classic in Santa Rosa.