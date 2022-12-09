Less than a calendar year removed from one of the weirdest, wildest, most stressful years in the long and celebrated history of the St. Michael’s boys basketball program, the Horsemen are back and, by all accounts, even better than before.

With half a dozen regulars back from a team that made it to the Class 3A state finals in March, St. Michael’s began the season ranked No. 2 behind defending champ and heated district rival Robertson. Despite the fact about half of the varsity roster was getting a late start after finishing the football season, expectations were decidedly high.

It took all of a week to vault into the top spot.

