West Las Vegas will be on the football field this week, as it agreed to a Thursday night matchup against Albuquerque Highland, Dons athletic director Richard Tripp confirmed Monday.
Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. at Frank Herrera Football Complex.
The Dons were supposed to played Moriarty on Friday, but the Pintos canceled the game last week after a COVID-19-related incident hit the program. Meanwhile, Highland canceled its season-opening game against Class 6A school Eldorado because of a depleted roster. The Hornets have fewer than 20 players on the roster, with half of them freshmen.
Highland's schedule already had eight games, which is two fewer than the maximum allowed.
Tripp said the game was scheduled for Thursday to accommodate officials for the game. The officiating crew originally assigned to the Pintos-Dons game had been reassigned, Tripp said, leaving the schools with the option of playing Thursday or Saturday.
