ALBUQUERQUE — It was just what the doctor ordered.

After losing 10 straight games behind what was, statistically, the worst offense in college football for the first nine of those, the get-well remedy for the University of New Mexico was a visit from FCS also-ran Tennessee Tech.

The Lobos scored eight touchdowns and scored more third-quarter points (21) Saturday than they did all of last season (19) in a 56-10 win over the Golden Eagles.

