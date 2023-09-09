ALBUQUERQUE — It was just what the doctor ordered.
After losing 10 straight games behind what was, statistically, the worst offense in college football for the first nine of those, the get-well remedy for the University of New Mexico was a visit from FCS also-ran Tennessee Tech.
The Lobos scored eight touchdowns and scored more third-quarter points (21) Saturday than they did all of last season (19) in a 56-10 win over the Golden Eagles.
It was the kind of game that had UNM sports information director Frank Mercogliano dropping all kinds of knowledge on the local media just as coach Danny Gonzales was about to make his postgame comments.
Things like how Lobos quarterback Dylan Hopkins passed for four touchdowns, tying for second-most in school history. And things how running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s three touchdowns on Saturday give him four in two games this season; last year’s scoring leader led the team with three TDs in 12 games.
“Stop, I don’t need to know it,” Gonzales said. “I lived it.”
Fact is, beating up on an FCS team and doing so while flexing its superior talent was just what UNM needed. The first of a critical make-or-break three-game span that includes next week’s home date with New Mexico State and a cross-country trip to UMass the following week, the Lobos are facing the prospect of needing to win all three to have a realistic shot of making a bowl game for the first time since Bob Davie was the head coach.
Step 1 in that process looked more like a stumble for most of the first half. The Lobos (1-1) found themselves in a 7-7 tie after one quarter and didn’t get things cooking until the waning moments of the half.
That’s when they erupted for three scores in the final five minutes, then blew things wide open with a 21-point outburst in the third quarter. Hopkins was efficient with the deep ball, connecting on 13 of his 17 passes for 273 yards.
He said the gameplan of establishing the run helped move Tennessee Tech’s safeties closer to the line of scrimmage allowed him to beat the Golden Eagles over the top time and again.
“I think when we hit Deuce [Jones] and Caleb [Medford], it kind of backed them up from there,” Hopkins said. “At that point I don’t think they knew what exactly to do.”
Croskey-Merritt finished with a career-high 165 yards on 12 carries, three for scores. He was the focal point of a ground game that rolled to 296 yards — roughly 60 more than the entire offense averaged per game in 2022.
Perhaps the one player who summed it up best for the team was linebacker Syaire Riley. He led the Lobos with eight stops on Saturday and offered some deep perspective on how the team is handling a rare chance to win.
“We want to give the fans something to be proud of, something to root for,” he said. “We haven’t been the best version of ourselves.”
Gonzales said he would give his players a few hours to enjoy the moment. By 1 p.m. Sunday it was back to work to prepare for New Mexico State — a team he refuses to mention by name in nearly every circumstance. He simply refers to them as, “that other team.”
“They shouldn’t take it for granted; they had a good time in that locker room and they should,” he said. “If you win a game you should enjoy it because football is the one sport you work all year long — I mean, these guys work 43 out of the 52 weeks in a year for 12 guaranteed opportunities.”
NOTES
New LLLeader: The baton for longest active losing streak in the country has been passed to the Mountain West.
Northwestern snapped its FBS-leading 12-game skid with a 38-7 win over UTEP on Saturday afternoon. Just a few hours later, South Florida stopped its own 11-game skid with 38-24 win over Florida A&M.
That left Nevada alone in the top spot and the Lobos just one spot behind. The Wolf Pack didn’t disappoint, losing 33-6 at home to Idaho to extend its streak to 12.
The Lobos, of course, are now owners of a one-game winning streak — tied for the second-longest in the Danny Gonzales era at UNM.
Replay remake: College football’s new on-field replay system was unveiled for the first time with 3:31 left in the first quarter when a Tennessee Tech catch at the Lobos’ 2-yard line was under question. The new setup has a sun-shaded tablet on top of a tripod carried by support staff to the 15-yard-line each time a review is called for.
The referee can watch the play from different vantage points, then make his call. It’s an attempt to streamline the process rather than having it sent to a replay official in the press box.
Finally, scoring: The Lobos’ four touchdowns through the air surpassed the team’s entire total from the 2022 season. They had zero scoring passes — none — over the final 10 games last year and finished with just three in a 12-game campaign.
Crowd noise: Saturday’s attendance was 17,279. Fans were treated to the new LED light display every time the team scored. As the skies darkened, the effect inside the stadium got more pronounced as the lights flickered on and off to coincide with sound effects piped through the public address system.