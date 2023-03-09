ALBUQUERQUE — A self-described Cinderella in orange and black, Taos was merely second fiddle to the historical belle of the ball who prefers green and gold.
Getting timely free throw shooting down the stretch, Hope Christian ended Taos’ season with a 62-50 win in Thursday night’s Class 4A boys basketball state semifinals in The Pit.
It sends the Huskies into Saturday’s championship game against Albuquerque northeast heights rival Albuquerque Academy. Separated by just two miles of city streets, the schools share the top lines of the state’s record books as they’ve combined for 25 state championships, all but one of which have come in the last 42 years.
Hope pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 22-11 in the period and using an 11-0 run in the final three minutes to turn a 47-46 lead into a win.
“We’ve had a terrible [time] of getting scored on with, like, buzzer-beaters,” said Hope coach Jim Murphy. “We’ve had so many of those this year. They’ve kind of haunted us so we better not lose by three.”
Taos big man Daemon Ely had his second straight 24-point performance in The Pit, putting on a spectacular display in which he shot 10-for-13 from the field and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. It was enough to keep the seventh-seeded Tigers in the game the entire way but not enough to keep Hope from putting the game out of reach at the free throw line.
The sixth-seeded Huskies (21-10) made 23 of 32 shots from the free throw line compared to the Tigers’ 6-for-10 effort from the line. The mounting fouls led to starter Isaiah Apodaca fouling out and three others finishing the night with four fouls.
Hope’s Christian Schermerhorn and Noah Perry combined for 43 points, getting nearly half of those (20) at the free throw line. It was a Shermerhorn bucket with 2:57 left in the game that sparked the Huskies’ decisive run. Just half a minute prior to that, Ely converted an and-1 to get the Tigers within a point.
Aside from building leads of 9-3 early in the first quarter and 24-14 in the second quarter, Hope’s lead constantly hovered within a possession or two most of the way. Back to back baskets by Ely late in the third quarter gave the Tigers their last lead, 39-38.
Hope is gunning for its 17th state championship, which would tie Hobbs for the most all time. Murphy has coached the Huskies to the previous 16 titles — the last 14 of which have come since Academy won its most recent championship in 1994.
For Murphy, his 16 championships are the most for a coach in state history and he’s also No. 2 on the state’s all-time wins list.