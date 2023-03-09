ALBUQUERQUE — A self-described Cinderella in orange and black, Taos was merely second fiddle to the historical belle of the ball who prefers green and gold.

Getting timely free throw shooting down the stretch, Hope Christian ended Taos’ season with a 62-50 win in Thursday night’s Class 4A boys basketball state semifinals in The Pit.

It sends the Huskies into Saturday’s championship game against Albuquerque northeast heights rival Albuquerque Academy. Separated by just two miles of city streets, the schools share the top lines of the state’s record books as they’ve combined for 25 state championships, all but one of which have come in the last 42 years.