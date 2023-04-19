The father of New Mexico State men’s basketball player William “Deuce” Benjamin has filed a lawsuit against the school’s board of regents, former Aggies coach Greg Heiar and his assistant coaches and three Aggies players, alleging the staff was aware of ongoing and sexually tinged hazing against some team members.
The suit, filed Wednesday in Third Judicial District Court in Doña Ana County, lists William Benjamin, his son and former Aggies basketball player Shakiru Odunewu as plaintiffs.
The complaint cites the basketball program’s recent hazing scandal that came to light in February and led the school to cancel the final six games of the regular season and have the Aggies skip the Western Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
Heiar was fired eight days after the hazing allegations went public, which started with an unidentified Aggies player filing a police report alleging three teammates had hazed him throughout the 2022-23 season.
The complaint identifies Odunewu as the victim and Aggies teammates Doctor Bradley, Kim Aiken Jr. and Deshawndre Washington as the players who hazed him. It claims Odunewu was taking a shower in the team locker room in the summer of 2022 when Bradley and Aiken ripped open the shower curtain and forced Odunewu to do squats while they slapped his buttocks. Bradley was said to have filmed the episode.
William Benjamin, the former boys' basketball coach at Las Cruces High School, was an Aggies standout at one time.
Aiken was a senior on last season’s team and has completed his eligibility. Odunewu, Benjamin, Washington and Bradley have since entered the NCAA transfer portal, pushing the number of players from last season’s team to 15 who are now in the portal. Not a single player on the 2022-23 roster will return next season.
This is a developing story. More details will follow.