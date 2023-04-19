The father of New Mexico State men’s basketball player William “Deuce” Benjamin has filed a lawsuit against the school’s board of regents, former Aggies coach Greg Heiar and his assistant coaches and three Aggies players, alleging the staff was aware of ongoing and sexually tinged hazing against some team members.

The suit, filed Wednesday in Third Judicial District Court in Doña Ana County, lists William Benjamin, his son and former Aggies basketball player Shakiru Odunewu as plaintiffs.

The complaint cites the basketball program’s recent hazing scandal that came to light in February and led the school to cancel the final six games of the regular season and have the Aggies skip the Western Athletic Conference postseason tournament.

Recommended for you