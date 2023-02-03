What writing in cursive, speaking Latin and making calls from a telephone booth are in the past, the same can be said of the midrange jumper in basketball.

Players grow up cherishing two types of scoring; bombing away from beyond the 3-point line or ramming the ball through the rim on drives through the lane or posting up in the paint.

The veritable no man’s land on a basketball court is the pedestrian freeway that exists 12 to 18 feet from the bucket. It’s a space that seems to be occupied more by players passing back and forth between the go-to spots than those looking for a shot.

