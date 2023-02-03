New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. shoots over Nevada forward Tré Coleman during the first half of a Jan. 23 game in Reno, Nev. Mashburn, who was named the Mountain West player for the week of the game, scored a career-high 33 points in the loss.
What writing in cursive, speaking Latin and making calls from a telephone booth are in the past, the same can be said of the midrange jumper in basketball.
Players grow up cherishing two types of scoring; bombing away from beyond the 3-point line or ramming the ball through the rim on drives through the lane or posting up in the paint.
The veritable no man’s land on a basketball court is the pedestrian freeway that exists 12 to 18 feet from the bucket. It’s a space that seems to be occupied more by players passing back and forth between the go-to spots than those looking for a shot.
One player on the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team has made that area his personal playground.
Junior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. has developed a midrange game that’s as good as anyone in the country, says his coach.
“He’s better from that spot than anyone I’ve ever coached, that’s for sure,” says UNM’s second-year coach Richard Pitino. “As far as I’ve seen, his is the best midrange game in the country.”
Mashburn is leading the Mountain West Conference in scoring at 19.4 points, getting the bulk of those from his innate ability to dribble into the elbow area and elevate for jump shots that the modern game has dismissed as a low-percentage shot. The common thinking is that anything hoisted from inside the 3-point line is a waste of time unless it’s from point-blank range under the basket.
“You don’t really see a lot of guys take that shot anymore,” says UNM teammate Morris Udeze. “He’s great at finding his spot and getting off the floor. You’re so used to guys taking 3s that it’s almost, you know, kind of hard to defend in that area.”
The son of 6-foot-8 NBA veteran Jamal Mashburn, a national champion small forward at Kentucky while playing for hall of famer Rick Pitino, Mash Jr. has all the versatility his dad had — minus the six extra inches in verticality.
Little Mash is known for his even-keel demeanor, his remarkable hops on his jumpers, and his ability to be one of the most consistent players in recent Lobos history. He has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 games, including a 33-point effort in a double-overtime loss at Nevada.
The knee-jerk reaction when seeing he stands 6-2 is thinking most of his points from the perimeter. In those last 10 games, he has made a modest 15 3-pointers.
“It’s just a mindset that I needed to do something no one else really does, so [the midrange] is something I’ve worked hard on,” Mashburn says. “I put a lot of work into it in the offseason. I mean, the game has changed a lot and taking shots from that spot isn’t something a lot of guys do anymore. It’s kind of weird because it feels like defenses aren’t really built to stop it. They either expect that drive or for you to pull up from 3, but not that.”
The scouting report is definitely out on Mashburn. As the focus has narrowed with UNM’s winning ways, the game plan for opposing defenses has shifted to put a body on him and trace his every move through the no man’s land.
“He’s just so good at getting to his spots,” Pitino says. “He understands what his strengths are and with that midrange, it’s a weapon he has developed on his own. I don’t want to say it’s gimmicky, but it’s not something that’s part of what we’d call the modern game.”
All of which is music to Mash’s ears. A well-spoken, determined player who is loyal to Pitino — he was the first to jump into the transfer portal when Pitino was fired as coach at Minnesota — and the system he has developed. As the story goes, when Pitino was on the chopping block at Minnesota, Mashburn Sr. told him his son was on board for moving wherever the coach landed next.