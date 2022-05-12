The Los Alamos girls track and field team isn't just a favorite to win the Class 4A state track and field title this weekend.
If there was ever a given among 4A coaches, they would concede this — even as Los Alamos struggled to find practice time when the district closed schools and extracurricular activity this week in the wake of the Cerro Pelado Fire that is just miles from the city.
At this past weekend's District 2-4A meet in Moriarty, the Lady Hilltoppers won 13 of 20 events and took the district title with 192 points. They did it even as some of their top athletes either didn't compete or were in only a couple of events, demonstrating the depth the program has.
Los Alamos will have its full team when it takes to Great Friends of UNM Track Complex on Friday morning, and expectations are the Lady Hilltoppers should run away with the meet like they did in June. Back then, Los Alamos' 183½ points were over 100 more than runner-up Artesia.
If any area demonstrates Los Alamos' strength, it is the sprints. Four Lady Hilltoppers have the five fastest times in the 100 meters, according to the 4A heat sheets. In the 200 and 400, it's three of the top four.
Leading the pack in the sprints and hurdles will be Angelina Passalacqua, who has the top seed in the 100 and 300 hurdles, seeded No. 2 in the long jump and 400, plus is the No. 3 seed in the 200.
The 400 relay squad is the fastest by almost a second to Albuquerque Hope Christian, but its 800 relay team is chasing history. If the Lady Hilltoppers' season-best time of 1 minute, 43.01 seconds holds up, it will break the 38-year-old record held by Lovington of 1:43.75.
Not to be overshadowed are Los Alamos' boys counterparts, who will be in the running to defend their state championship. The Hilltoppers won't run away from anybody in the meet, as they will face stiff competition from Albuquerque Academy, Artesia and Hope Christian.
While the boys lack the top-heavy depth at multiple events, they have depth to score points in almost every event. The distance events will provide Los Alamos with its best chance to cash in on points, as it could take all six podium spots in the 3,200 and five of six in the 1,600.
However, that is highly unlikely when the state's best runner, Hope Christian's Rendon Kuykendall will be the heavy favorite in all three 4A distance races.
Santa Fe High qualified several athletes through the District 5-5A meet, and its best chances for podium finishes could be Leandra Motelet in the girls pole vault, Miriam Bechtel in the girls 300 hurdles and Harrison Ostenberg in the boys long jump.
Pojoaque Valley's Dominic Esquibel heads into the 4A boys javelin as the top seed after he recorded a 166-foot, 9-inch toss at the 2-4A meet that was 40 feet better than his best throw on the season. Mikayla Calabaza is a contender in the girls 4A discus after her season-best toss of 102½ earned her the fourth seed. Jose Salazar is the third seed (6-foot) in the boys high jump.
Marcus Trujillo leads a trio of Taos Tigers who will contend in the boys 4A triple jump. He enters the event with the second-best distance at 44-10¼.