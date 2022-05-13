ALBUQUERQUE — A valiant effort wasn’t enough for Los Alamos in Friday’s Class 4A baseball semifinals at Santa Ana Star Field. After rallying in the final inning to tie No. 2 seed St. Pius, the third-seeded Hilltoppers lost a walk-off in the final frame, dropping a dramatic 7-6 decision to the Sartans.
Los Alamos threatened in the top of the third when St. Pius starter Nick Rodriguez walked a pair of batters, but Rodriguez made an outstanding sliding catch on a pop foul just in front of the Los Alamos dugout to end the inning.
The Sartans took the lead in the bottom of the frame when Cohen Mulville lined a double to the left field corner to plate Lucas Martinez all the way from first. Mulville scored moments later on an infield single by Malachi Pena to make it 2-0.
Los Alamos evened it in the top of the fourth on a two-run triple to the wall in center by Charles Steinkamp. He plated the go-ahead run two outs later when St. Pius catcher JoFrank Ortiz tried to pick him off and made an errant throw instead.
The Hilltoppers added a run in the top of the fifth when Caden Thornton scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.
Called in to relieve on the mound the inning before, Grant Watkins gave up a pair of runs in the both of the fifth to tie it and then surrendered a two-run double to put St. Pius back in front, 6-4. It stayed that way into the seventh when Los Alamos got runners on first and third with one out and the heart of the order up.
An RBI single to center by Grant Watkins set the table for a potential game-ending double play when Hilltoppers shortstop Taylor Drake hit a hard grounder to third. The force at second was in time but the relay to first skipped away, allowing the tying run to score.
A single, an error and an intentional walk loaded the bases with no outs, but a strikeout and several failed attempts to lay down a suicide squeeze led to pinch hitter Ben Martinez walking it off with a slow infield single to short to bring home the winning run.
St. Pius returns to the state championship game for the third straight tournament and 18th time in school history.