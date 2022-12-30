To say we had a lot going on in 2022 would be an understatement. There were state championships aplenty, controversies here and there, sad goodbyes and even a criminal case or two.

On this New Year's Eve, here's a rundown of the year that was around Northern New Mexico sports:

Jan. 1 — The new year dawns to tragedy as news of an overnight shooting claimed the life of West Las Vegas senior Joshua Vigil. An all-state lineman on the Dons’ football team, Vigil is killed at a New Year’s party at the home of teammate Joaquin Sanchez. Sanchez is charged with second-degree murder when police determine Vigil was shot in the head with a hunting rifle.

