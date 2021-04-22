It’s been 510 days since the state of New Mexico has hosted a college football game.
That’s 16 months and 24 days or a year and nearly five months — all without the college game inside state lines.
The last time it happened, no one had ever heard of COVID-19 or knew that a drone could fly on Mars. Likewise, no one around these parts had ever heard of Josh Kirkland nor considered the possibility that New Mexico Highlands football would ever command the state’s attention, albeit for one night.
All of that changes Friday night when NMHU hosts Fort Lewis at Laveo & Patricia Sanchez Family Stadium in Las Vegas, N.M. The 5 p.m. kickoff ends a football drought that extends from Nov. 30, 2019, when the University of New Mexico wrapped up its season at home against Utah State.
“Well, let’s see, I was hired for this job in February of 2020 and I still haven’t coached my first game,” Kirkland said. “That’s a long time to think about all the things you want to do.”
Kirkland has been doing a lot more than thinking. When he was coaxed away from Incarnate Word to come to NMHU, he inherited a losing program with just 49 players on the roster.
Despite the ravaging effects of the pandemic, the Cowboys’ program has grown dramatically. Of the 120 or so players on the roster for Friday’s game, about three dozen have experience at the Division I level, be it the Football Championship Subdivision or the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Nine new starters line up on offense. One of the two returners is quarterback Romone Atkins.
“We still have the same colors and go by the same name but that’s about the only thing we haven’t changed,” Kirkland said. “I knew what we were getting into by coming in here, and from the first day on the job, I have been trying to create something different. I think we’ve done that.”
The Cowboys went 2-9 during the 2019 season, their last before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. The school had scheduled three games this spring against a trio of Division I teams, including New Mexico State. All three were canceled when the state mandated that any college returning to play had to test its student-athletes three times a week in order to compete.
NMHU athletic director Andrew Ehling estimated it would cost several thousands of dollars to regularly test his personnel. When weighing his options, he made the tough decision to back out of the three games and shut the football program until the fall.
“Andrew is more than my boss, he’s my friend,” Kirkland said. “If he says he couldn’t make it work, I know he did everything he could.”
Ehling did eventually find a more cost-effective solution, and when word got out, Fort Lewis came calling. The Durango, Colo.-based school needed a game after a game this weekend had been canceled. The idea was floated to Ehling that NMHU get what amounts to a one-game season in the pandemic.
“The players are so excited for this, probably a lot more excited for this one game than they would just about any other game they’re a part of,” Kirkland said. “Just the chance to do something other than practice, to hit and tackle somebody that isn’t wearing the same uniform.”
For Kirkland, it’s a chance to show off his new offense, one he modeled after his friend Mike Leach’s famed air-raid attack. The head coach at Mississippi State has made a career out of terrorizing defenses with a no-huddle, high-octane offense that basically thinks huddles and three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust is for dinosaurs.
“Trust me, people around here have never seen anything like this,” Kirkland said. “No one in the conference has either. In some ways I think we lose the element of surprise by playing this game and giving everyone film on us, but it’s been so darn long since we’ve been on the field for something other than practice that I’m willing to give people a look.”
Friday’s game is open to the public since San Miguel County is well within the safe zone for allowing spectators at outdoor sporting events. Half of what used to be known as Perkins Stadium is open to fans.
“I don’t expect that many to show up, but there is a buzz around here,” Kirkland said. “Once we start winning the way I know we will, those seats will fill up.”
