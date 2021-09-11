A pair of fourth-down conversions in the waning moments helped Colorado School of Mines avoid an upset bid from New Mexico Highlands on Saturday afternoon in Golden, Colo. The Orediggers won 31-21.
Mines (2-0) is ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division II. The Orediggers dominated time of possession and held NMHU to just 18 total yards rushing.
The Cowboys (1-1) got a pair of passing touchdowns from quarterback Ramone Atkins to open a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. Atkins completed 24 of 38 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns and finished as the team's leading rusher.
Trailing 24-14 after Mines opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass from John Matocha to Josh Johnson, Highlands cut the deficit to 24-21 on a 51-yard scoring pass from Atkins to C.J. Sims one minute later. The Cowboys forced a Mines punt and then drove to midfield before the drive stalled.
The Orediggers put the game away with a methodical 11-play drive covering 70 yards and eating more than five minutes. They kept the drive alive by twice converting on fourth down in NMHU territory. The last was a 21-yard pass from Matocha to Max McLeod on fourth-and-9 with 1:49 remaining.
Saturday’s game was delayed in the second half for more than half an hour due to lightning.
Highlands has lost eight straight games to Mines. The Cowboys will host Colorado Mesa in their home opener Sept. 18 at Sanchez Family Stadium in Las Vegas, N.M.
