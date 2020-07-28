The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has delayed the start of its fall sports one month, halting the start of preseason workouts until Aug. 24 with the earliest date for competition beginning Sept. 18.
The NCAA Division II league is home to New Mexico Highlands University. The Highlands football team would have just one regular season game affected, its Sept. 12 season opener at home against Colorado School of Mines. The Cowboys' first game, health restrictions aside, is now Sept. 19 at league rival Colorado Mesa.
The NMHU volleyball team will have at least four matches impacted, including a season-opening tournament in Durant, Texas, on Labor Day weekend. The NMHU women's soccer team will have its first two games in Lubbock, Texas, the second weekend in September, postponed and will instead start play at Colorado Mesa on Sept. 18.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.