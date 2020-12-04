Due to an unpredictable future with the coronavirus pandemic, New Mexico Highlands University announced Friday that it has canceled men's and women's basketball, volleyball and wrestling for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
The NCAA Division II school had previously canceled its indoor track season. No decision has been made for the spring sports of baseball, softball and outdoor track.
"With full consideration for the health and well-being of our student-athletes and realistic abilities to conduct sports seasons during the current pandemic, we have had to make some very difficult decisions," NMHU athletic director Andrew Ehling said.
Ehling said Highlands will continue to monitor the public health situation as it considers potential spring competition. Athletes across all divisions saw spring sports canceled in March due to the coronavirus.
"We are very hopeful and committed to not having a second season of competition lost for our spring sport student-athletes," he said.
