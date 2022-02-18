RIO RANCHO — On the final day of Class 1A/3A wrestling, the blue trophy came home to Las Vegas, N.M.
For much of the 22-year existence of Class 1A/3A, it was Las Vegas Robertson’s roost, as the Cardinals won seven team state titles and three dual meet championships. On Friday night, the Meadow City could still boast it was king of the classification, which will be absorbed into 4A next winter. Except it was the green-and-gold of West Las Vegas that brought home the state title — the first for the program.
Powered by four individual champions, highlighted by freshman Cruz Martinez’s second individual title, plus five third-place finishers who provided key points, the Dons overcame a 24-point deficit to Socorro heading into the finals to beat the Warriors, 189-180, for the team title.
It was the first boys championship for the school since the baseball team won the 3A crown in 1978. The moment of realization hit sixth-year Dons head coach Juan Montaño as he prepared to watch Fransisco Villa-Lopez in the heavyweight final, as he flashed a “No. 1” gesture with his right hand to the Dons faithful.
Even though Socorro had a wrestler in the third-place match, the nine-point gap was too big for a pin to take away the state title from the Dons. Montaño was grateful for the moment.
“I know we can gloat right now, but the reality is that we were blessed today,” Montaño said. “Thank God for our victory.”
Meanwhile, Pecos senior Derik Ortiz thanked his parents for the motivation they gave him to win his third straight individual title. It was by far the most challenging final he faced, as he recorded a reversal in the final 30 seconds against Socorro’s Caden Moreland and survived for a 4-3 win in the 1A/3A 195-pound final.
When he won in 2020, Ortiz was fueled by the desire to win a state title. When he repeated in 2021, he won it for assistant coach Linda Montaño as she battled breast cancer.
His third title he dedicated to his family, who have always been there for him as he chased his passion.
“They supported me so much over these five years,” Ortiz said as teammates and family members applauded. “It was for me, but for my family, too.”
But it was a night fit for the Dons. It took Montaño five years to turn a program that could fit its entire team in an SUV when he first took over into a powerhouse that finished second last spring.
The natural progression was to bring home a blue trophy, but the path was not easy for West Las Vegas. Six Dons received byes in the opening round, which was a big reason they trailed Socorro heading into the evening’s finals and third-place matches.
West Las Vegas had to do more than just win — it needed pins, which are worth six points compared to three for wins by seven points or fewer.
That’s what the Dons got. They had four pins in the evening session, with three in the third-place matches and one by Martinez over Cobre’s Adrian Juarez in the 126 finals.
The freshman was in control of his match, steadily building a 6-0 lead entering the third period before sticking Juarez with 1:37 left in the match.
Martinez said the points West Las Vegas earned through the consolation side were crucial in making up the gap.
“Those were very important,” Martinez said. “Without them, I don’t think we would win state.”
The turning points for the Dons came within minutes of each other. They held a narrow 174-171 lead heading into the 152 division. First, West Las Vegas freshman Xavius Jaramillo rallied from a 6-4 deficit in the third period, using an escape and a reversal on Tucumcari’s Ayden Otero to take a 7-6 lead in the third-place match. Then, he avoid a reversal by Otero in the final moments for the win.
Jaramillo said it was the hardest minute he ever wrestled, and it took all of his strength to keep Otero from completing his move as the seconds drained away.
“You just gotta push forward and keep going, no matter what,” Jaramillo said.
Just as he finished and celebrated with his coaches, Robertson gave the Dons the boost they needed when Adrian Rivera scored a takedown of Sean McNeil in the final 20 seconds of the 152 championship to score a 3-1 win.
It was, a six-point swing that proved crucial, then was padded by Tristen Martinez’s 10-2 major decision over Daymon Lujan of St. Michael’s to win the 160 title and provide four more points to get a 181-171 edge. Tristen Martinez was the last of four individual champions, along with Cruz Martinez, Kalem Sandoval at 145 and Romulus Padilla at 120.
Meanwhile, Ortiz endured a taut battle with Moreland that was more a hand battle between the two. That was, in part, because of Moreland’s experience in Greco-Roman wrestling.
“He has amazing upper-body strength,” Ortiz said. “So, we game-planned for that and made sure I didn’t caught up in that or underneath him. He is a tough kid.”
Ortiz took a 2-0 lead in the second period with a takedown, but Moreland quickly escaped to halve the margin. The Warriors junior scored another escape from the down position to open the third, and the hand-grappling continued until Ortiz jumped on top of Moreland’s back with about 14 seconds left and took him to the mat for the reversal and a 4-2 lead.
Moreland again escaped quickly, but there was no time for a counter and Ortiz staggered off the mat, falling into the arms of Montaño in exhaustion.
Pecos head coach Mike Montaño said Ortiz leaves a giant legacy as the most decorated wrestler in the program’s history. However, he saw his roster size increase, and the Panthers also got Carlos Ortiz into the finals, as he was runner-up at 138.
Mike Montaño said it will be more challenging for the 1A/3A schools like Pecos to move up a class and face the likes of Silver, Aztec and Bloomfield, but the foundation was been laid for Pecos to be competitive.
He said he is planning on building a junior wrestling program in which he and other wrestling supporters can start teaching the sport to elementary school children. He said Pecos Superintendent Debra Sena-Holton supports his plan and he feels it will build a strong foundation that will have the the Pecos youth ready to compete when they reach high school.
“It’s going to be a little tougher, but I think if we can put more wrestlers in the room, that will be great,” the Pecos head coach said.
As it was, the final day of the 1A/3A division left a sweet taste for those who wore green and gold.
