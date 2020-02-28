There’s a groundswell of support to have the powers that be eliminate district tournaments.
Cynics argue that they don’t have any bearing on the state tournament pairings, which makes them pointless.
That may be true, but anyone saying district tournaments don’t mean anything should have found a seat inside Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium on Friday night to watch the District 2-3A boys’ championship game between longtime rivals West Las Vegas and St. Michael’s.
With a packed house looking on, it was an emotional fight from start to finish, one that saw one big play after another and, of course, the usual big-game theatrics like heated fans, horrible officiating and drama at every turn.
When it was over, West Las Vegas headed home with its second win in nine days on the Horsemen’s home floor with a 66-57 victory in double overtime. At 20-9 overall, the Dons will likely lay claim to a top-three seed when the Class 3A state tournament pairings are announced Sunday night.
“That’s the hope, to be 2 or 3,” West Las Vegas head coach David Bustos said. “These boys did it the hard way, going through the district tournament and winning the games they had to just to reach this point. We went on the road and beat Robertson and St. Mike’s, and I think the kids deserve to be rewarded.”
Carlos Arellano scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the second half and overtime to get the Dons the win. That included his team’s first five points in double OT as West held the Horsemen to just one field goal — a banked 3-pointer from center Rico Gurule 24 seconds into the first extra session – in the two overtime periods.
St. Michael’s (18-10) led by as many as 15 in the first half.
“We got behind like that, everyone still believed we would come back,” Arellano said. “We’re a tough team and we don’t give up. It’s just the way we are.”
West Las Vegas took its first lead late in the third quarter, setting off a sprint to the finish that saw six lead changes over the next three minutes. The Horsemen appeared to put the game away with a 12-1 run capped by a Berkeley Reynolds fast-break layup that opened a 50-40 lead with three minutes left in regulation.
The only bucket St. Michael’s scored in the final 11 minutes of regulation and OT was the Gurule 3-pointer. The team’s other four points came at the free throw line.
“We stood around a lot and stopped getting looks on the wing,” Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez said. “We could have passed that ball into the post a lot better. Then we gave up some baseline penetration which hurt us. That, and dealing with foul trouble.”
The Horsemen had three starters foul out, none bigger than Lucas Coriz in overtime. He had team highs of 18 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Devon Flores also took an early seat, as did Derek Martinez.
Neither coach was thrilled with the officiating, which seemed to have fans from both sides ready to riot. At one point in the second half, West Las Vegas had six players on the floor for about 10 to 15 seconds before Dons forward Jon Balizan noticed it and called timeout. The officials never caught it, avoiding a technical foul.
The officials also let a game-long battle between Balizan and St. Michael’s guard Ruben Salazar go on unchecked. After a Balizan foul sent Salazar to the line late in the fourth quarter, the two glared at one another before and after the foul shots were taken, then again after Balizan was whistled for a technical foul 11 seconds later.
“Anyone who says these games don’t matter should have been here tonight,” Rodriguez said. “The crowd, the energy, the effort the players gave; it means something to the people who were here.”
Rodriguez said he expects the Horsemen to drop to a No. 5 seed with Las Vegas Robertson, which finished the regular season in a three-way tie for the 2-3A top spot with the Horsemen and West Las Vegas, somewhere close behind.
“No matter where they put any of us, it’s going to be a battle,” Bustos said. “These games proved a lot. It proved a lot about our team, about how tough we can be on the road. It proved how good the teams in this district can be.”
GAME NOTESThe only other Horseman in double figures was Gurule with 10. Salazar had eight with Reynolds and Flores each scoring seven. ... West Las Vegas guard D.J. Byron continues to play well in big spots. He had 20 points, getting 14 of those from the free throw line. ... St. Michael’s was just 11-for-22 at the free throw line, having attempted just two foul shots in the first half. ... The Dons were 26-for-38 from the charity stripe. ... West Las Vegas became just the fifth team in 3A with at least 20 wins, joining defending champion Hot Springs, presumed No. 1 seed Sandia Prep, as well as Robertson and Bosque. ... Sandia Prep head coach Marcos Rivera was in attendance Friday and said he expects his Sundevils to be the top seed regardless of how Saturday’s district championship game against Bosque goes.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.