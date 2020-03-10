RIO RANCHO — This ain’t no vacation, ladies.
Get off the bus, put on your game face and go to work.
In a very real sense, that’s the mindset for the West Las Vegas girls basketball team this week. The Lady Dons are leaning on their humbling history and the bumps and bruises it took to bounce back from it to make what they hope is an historic run at the Class 3A State Tournament.
So far, so good.
Two games in, the Lady Dons (21-8) are still alive thanks to an impressive 60-47 win against Hatch Valley in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at the Santa Ana Star Center. They advance to Thursday’s semifinals to face top-seeded Navajo Prep, a 67-55 winner on Tuesday afternoon against Tucumcari.
“No days off,” said West Las Vegas coach Miranda Martinez. “On the bus I told them we’re not here on vacation. This is a business trip, so get that out of your head.”
The fourth-seeded Lady Dons appeared more than focused from the get-go. They trailed for just 41 seconds of Tuesday’s game, building an 11-point lead after one quarter and a 39-21 advantage at halftime. Two players, Briana Marquez and Skylin Morgan each registered double-doubles.
Marquez had a season-high 12 assists to go along with 15 points — she also drew 13 fouls that sent her to the line 15 times — while Morgan had 18 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Three Lady Dons played all 32 minutes while a fourth, Morgan, played all but 47 seconds.
Marquez said she spent most of this season getting double- and triple-teamed, which explains why her assist average rose to 6.2 in the regular season.
“I like distributing, honestly, because an assist feels way sweeter than a layup,” Marquez said.
“Her role has changed a lot this year,” Martinez said. “Last year she was more of a scorer and this year we’ve really come a long way with her court vision and distributing the ball.”
Marquez said she and her teammates have heard for a while now that this year and next will be the time for West Las Vegas to shine in the playoffs. It was just last year that they took a back seat to crosstown rival Robertson when the Lady Cardinals won their first state championship while being coached by the man who had been West’s coach for more than a dozen years.
“The adversity that they’ve had to face, I think they’re completely different players,” Martinez said. “I mean from last year to this year my team has grown so much in one year. They’re playing great basketball.”
Just 26 years old, Martinez admits she did a lot of growing up, too.
“Last year I came in immature and young,” she said. “I’ve grown quite a bit and it’s all because of the girls.”
Morgan said the team has been playing with a chip on its shoulders — first because of what happened with their coach and Robertson, then after a regular season in which they felt like they were disrespected by the state tournament selection committee by being handed a No. 4 seed.
They took out their frustrations on St. Michael’s in the opening round, then remained in cruise control the entire way on Tuesday against Hatch. The Bears had no answers for the West defense, nor for Marquez. The junior point guard had nine assists by halftime and Hatch converted just 20 percent of its shots in the first two quarters.
With two days to prepare for the semifinals, Martinez said she’ll keep the team in a hotel in Albuquerque rather than driving back to Las Vegas. The Lady Dons will have a full practice at an undisclosed location on Wednesday, then study game film and maybe — maybe — take a break and go to the mall or do a little shopping.
“But it’s not a vacation,” she said once again.
Nope, clearly this team means business.
NOTES
West Las Vegas used just seven players, five of whom played at least 17 minutes. … Tuesday was the 40th win for Martinez as head coach. She’s 40-19 overall, including a 3-1 mark in the state playoffs. … Marquez now has three double-doubles this season, two of them coming in the team’s last four games.
ROBERTSON ELIMINATED
The defending champions are out. Robertson turned the ball over 33 times and was no match for No. 2 seed Tularosa in Tuesday morning’s quarterfinals, losing 78-52 at the Star Center. The 10th-seeded Lady Cardinals (14-15) were the lowest-remaining seed in the 3A tournament.
Down 41-19 at the half, they used a 9-0 run to get as close as 45-30 midway through the third quarter when head coach Jose Medina went to an all-out pressure defense to pick up the pace and force turnovers. It worked, giving the Lady Cardinals a handful of opportunities to cut into that 15-point deficit.
The problem was shots just wouldn’t fall, which led to fouls and, consequently, more sloppy play. The Lady Cardinals missed all eight of their 3-point attempts, finished shooting 37 percent from the floor and had two starters foul out with a third key player, Trinity Sena, leave the game after diving for a loose ball and disappearing under a row of tables used by the media.
She eventually limped off under her own power, but her injury and Tessa Ortiz’s early exit due to fouls underscored a tough day for Robertson. Jayden Jenkins had a game-high 18 points for the Cards while Ortiz had 10 with a team-high seven rebounds before fouling out.
