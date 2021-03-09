In anticipation for the first high school football game in 15 months, Santa Fe High will start selling tickets for Saturday's season opener against Rio Rancho.
Santa Fe High Principal Carl Marano said tickets will go on sale from 2-5 p.m. starting Wednesday at a booth outside of Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Customers can drive up for purchase, with a limit of five tickets per person.
Capacity will be determined once the state updates its county-by-county gating criteria Wednesday. Currently, Santa Fe County is in the yellow category, which limits outdoor seating at large entertainment venues at 25 percent. If it moves to the green level, capacity will increase to 50 percent for Saturday's game.
Prices are $5 for adults and $2 for students. For more information, call athletic manager LouAnn Padilla at 505-204-1931.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.