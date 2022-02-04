Don’t count out the Horsemen just yet.
Behind 19 points from Sabiani Rios Guevara, the St. Michael’s boys basketball team upset Class 3A’s top-ranked Raton Tigers, 56-46, in a critical District 2-3A game Friday night inside Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. The win elevates the Horsemen (5-12, 3-2) into a third-place tie in 2-3A, just a half-game out of first behind co-leaders Raton and Robertson (both 3-1).
St. Michael’s interim coach Gerard Garcia served his second straight game leading the team while the school continues an internal investigation on head coach David Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave for his coaching and teaching duties one week ago.
A freshman, Rios Guevara came up with some big minutes off the bench after starting guard Adam Montoya picked up three fouls in the first half and his fourth early in the third quarter. Devin Flores had 16 points for the Horsemen while forward Diego Armendariz had eight.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.