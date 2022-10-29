Pairings for the 2022 high school football state playoffs were released by the New Mexico Activities Association on Saturday night, and the Class 3A bracket has a potential rematch of last year’s state championship game between district rivals Las Vegas Robertson and St. Michael’s.
The teams were placed on the opposite sides of the 12-team field, a bracket anchored by top-seeded Socorro. As expected, Robertson was seeded third and St. Michael’s fourth, meaning the pair could meet in the championship game the weekend of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Cardinals (8-2) and Horsemen (9-1) were two of four teams from District 2-3A included in the 3A playoffs, joining No. 6 Raton and No. 7 West Las Vegas. The opening round for all classifications is this week, with teams seeded 5-8 hosting those from 9-12.
St. Michael’s wrapped up its regular season at home Saturday afternoon with a 64-14 win over Santa Fe Indian School. The Horsemen led 24-0 in the first quarter and 48-6 at halftime, amassing 350 yards rushing for the game.
St. Michael’s cornerback Lucas Gurule returned a SFIS interception for a touchdown early in the first quarter as the Horsemen later added a safety by defensive end Gage Bass. It’s the second straight week the defense has had a pick-six.
Robertson is the only team to beat St. Mike’s, but that win came in Santa Fe with the Cardinals managing the game with a ball-control offense that left the Horsemen determined to find a layer of physicality that coach Joey Fernandez felt was missing. The team responded with a strong second half in a comeback win at Raton, then two straight blowouts to end the regular season.
The defending 3A champ, Robertson lost both of its games in the first four weeks before posting four shutouts in the last two months to steamroll to the District 2-3A title. The Cardinals landed the No. 3 seed by virtue of Socorro’s unbeaten season and a weather-shortened loss to Ruidoso on Sept. 9.
The top four spots in all classes get a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the state quarterfinals the second weekend in November.
St. Michael’s will face the winner of Hope Christian and Thoreau, while Robertson gets the survivor of Raton-Hatch Valley. West Las Vegas opens the playoffs at home next week against No. 10 Newcomb.
Los Alamos is the champion of District 2/6-5A and earned a home game next week against Gadsden. The Panthers had gone 43 years without a playoff appearance. The winner moves on to face No. 2 Roswell in the quarterfinals.
The Hilltoppers (6-4) have won four straight after a slow start and are the only team from the area in the 5A draw headed by perennial power Artesia at No. 1.
Taos (9-1) earned a coveted top-four seed in Class 4A. One of the hottest teams in New Mexico despite a season-long road trip that saw the Tigers play all 10 games on the road, they are No. 3 and get a week off to prepare for the winner of this week’s Albuquerque Academy-Bernalillo game.
Portales spent most of the season as a top team in 4A, but the Rams closed with a 20-14 loss at home to defending champion Lovington. It dropped them out of the bye week, handing Lovington (4-6) a week off as the No. 4 seed. The Wildcats started 0-6 and got their first win of the season Sept. 30 at Santa Fe High.
Neither Santa Fe High (1-9) nor Capital (5-5) received at-large berths in Class 6A. There was much debate over how the top three seeds in that class would go. The NMAA’s data-driven selection process had No. 1 going to defending champion Cleveland (8-2) and the 2-spot going to La Cueva (9-1).
Centennial (8-1) is No. 3; playing a nine-game schedule because a nondistrict game had to be canceled may have damaged the Hawks’ résumé during the selection process.
Hobbs (9-1) was seeded fourth, earning the Eagles a bye and potential quarterfinal date with No. 5 Volcano Vista (8-2). Los Lunas (6-4) was the lone member of District 5-6A to make the playoffs.
In 2A, Escalante got an at-large berth as the No. 8 seed. The Lobos will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline in next week’s quarterfinals: Former Escalante coach Dusty Giles is the current coach at No. 1 Jal.