100822 jw robertson stmike football7.jpg

St. Mike’s quarterback Zach Martinez gets a pass off under pressure by Robertson’s D’mario Gallegos earlier this month. Jim Weber/The New Mexican File Photo

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — The collision course is set.

Pairings for the 2022 high school football state playoffs were released by the New Mexico Activities Association on Saturday night, and the Class 3A bracket has a potential rematch of last year’s state championship game between district rivals Las Vegas Robertson and St. Michael’s.

The teams were placed on the opposite sides of the 12-team field, a bracket anchored by top-seeded Socorro. As expected, Robertson was seeded third and St. Michael’s fourth, meaning the pair could meet in the championship game the weekend of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Popular in the Community