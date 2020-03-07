The Horsemen, they do like to keep things interesting don’t they?
Santa Fe’s other state playoff game kept the fans hanging on until the final minute Saturday night as St. Michael’s advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A State Boys Basketball Tournament with a 58-55 win over visiting Santa Fe Indian School inside Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium.
The sixth-seeded Horsemen (19-10) will face No. 3 Albuquerque Bosque on Wednesday afternoon in Rio Rancho’s Santa Ana Star Center. Bosque hammered Raton, 69-28, as six of the eight higher-seeded teams in 3A got through the first round. The exceptions were No. 9 Cobre beating No. 8 Tularosa and New Mexico Military Institute scoring a mild upset over Navajo Prep in the 10-7 matchup.
All four quarterfinal games will be at the Star Center, including the West Las Vegas-Robertson game at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. No. 4 West Las Vegas survived an overflow crowd from Tohatchi in a 70-62 win while No. 5 Robertson hammered Thoreau, 65-32.
SFIS did everything it could to score the biggest upset of the opening round. The 11th-seeded Braves (15-14) were outrebounded 36-27 and outscored from the free-throw line 19-6, but they forced 22 turnovers and managed to cut an 11-point third quarter deficit to a single possession three times late in the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t until Devon Flores hit a pair of free throws with 13.6 seconds left to give the Horsemen a five-point lead that the outcome felt secure.
“At some point soon in the future I’m going to turn 59 years old,” St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez said. “Sometimes I feel like it’s 89.”
For good reason, too.
The Horsemen seemed to have things in control in the final two minutes of the third quarter when they scored five points on one possession to build a 45-34 lead. Lucas Coriz scored on a hoop-and-harm layup that turned SFIS head coach Jason Abeyta irate, drawing a technical foul. Berkeley Reynolds converted into two more points.
The Braves responded by scoring the next five points, then used a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to get within 48-45 in the final five minutes.
Enter Rico Gurule.
The St. Michael’s backup center came in and did what he has been known to do — hit an unexpectedly big shot from time to time. He drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the SFIS run, then converted an up-and-under layup with 1:46 left to make it 54-47.
Designated as a guard to start the season, the 6-foot senior is now the only real post option behind Coriz now that Thomas Wood is off the team.
“I think I have some guard in me, for sure,” Gurule said. “If I need to take a shot like that or handle the ball when we need it, I know I can do it. I spent more time as a guard than a post, so I’m comfortable with it.”
Coriz led St. Michael’s with a monster double-double, scoring 16 points with 16 rebounds and four blocked shots. Gurule was the only other player in double figures with 14 points, scoring seven in each half.
Flores had eight points, all of them coming from the free-throw line where St. Michael’s took 31 attempts to just 10 for the Braves.
“The idea is to get the ball into the post and get some contact, which gets us the free throws,” Rodriguez said. “Thing is, we have to hit those things when we get them, and then there are times where we can’t get the ball into the post and we take bad shots or dribble into trouble. Those are the things that are getting us in tight spots in some of these games.”
The Horsemen have split their last six games by doing just that — somehow letting teams stick around longer than they should.
“Now we’re down to the final eight teams, so it doesn’t really matter how you get the wins now as long as you get them,” Rodriguez said. “This one is over and it’s onto next week. That’s our only focus now.”
Shaun Riley led three SFIS players in double digits with 16 points. It was his hard foul on Coriz that led to the Abeyta technical, and it was that play that underscored the intensity of the game. The teams combined for 41 personal fouls and the shove Riley gave Coriz on the and-1 play was basically par for the course The intense rivalry reached a fevered pitch at this time last year when SFIS eliminated the Horsemen in the state semifinals in The Pit.
“These games are always tough because coach Abeyta’s teams are always prepared and play hard,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t care what the seeds say. Games like this are never easy.”
SFIS started quickly, taking an eight-point lead in the first quarter before the Horsemen rattled off a 19-5 run to take a 12-point lead into halftime.
GAME NOTES
The Horsemen went 8-3 in home games this season, and Saturday’s game was the last for the six seniors on the roster. ... St. Michael’s had 20 turnovers in the final three quarters. Their eight miscues in the second quarter played a huge role in SFIS staying within 12 points at halftime as the Horsemen held the Braves to just two made shots in the first seven-plus minutes of the period. Without the turnovers it could have easily turned into a blowout.
