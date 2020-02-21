The New Mexican
Santa Fe Prep sophomore Sophia Gossum qualified in two individual events during Friday’s preliminary round of the State Swimming and Diving Championship at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.
Gossum’s time of 24.60 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle was the top overall time and set her up as the swimmer to beat in Saturday’s finals. She also qualified as the third seed in the 100 free and was the anchor in Prep’s 200-free relay team that reached the finals with the eighth-best qualifying time.
On the boys’ side, Los Alamos sophomore Orion Henderson qualified as the top overall seed in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:44.58 and was second in the 200 free. He also swam the first leg of the Hilltoppers’ 400 free relay that qualified second, the same race that had teammate Andy Corliss swimming the anchor leg.
Corliss reached the finals in the 100 butterfly, one of two races in which three Los Alamos swimmers had qualifying marks. The other was the 100 free in which Maximilian Corliss was third overall.
St. Michael’s sophomore Ethan Manske moved into the finals in both the 100 backstroke and the 500 free, qualifying third overall in the latter race. That same event will have Santa Fe High freshman Elias Gibson after his sixth-place finish, one spot behind Manske.
Saturday’s finals start with the diving finals at 8:15 a.m. with individual events getting started at 11:30 a.m.
