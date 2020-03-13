ALBUQUERQUE — Tug on Superman’s cape long enough and eventually you’ll get what you’re asking for.
Held to four points in an abbreviated appearance in the first half of Friday’s Class 3A boys state tournament semifinal, Sandia Prep’s Sam Henderson roared to life in the second half to lead the top-seeded Sundevils to a 62-51 win over No. 5 West Las Vegas (22-10) in The Pit on Friday afternoon.
Prep (23-8) advances to Saturday’s championship game to face district rival Bosque School, which eliminated defending champion Hot Springs in the day’s earlier semifinal of an oddly empty Pit. Neither team has ever won a state title.
All of Friday’s games were played with no fans in the arena, a byproduct of precautionary measures over the pandemic caused by COVID-19. It made for an odd setting, one rarely seen unless you happen to be in the building when the University of New Mexico is holding a closed-door practice where every word from the coaching staff is clearly audible, as are dialogues between the coaches and referees.
“Yeah it was definitely crazy to day, definitely crazy,” said West Las Vegas head coach David Bustos. “But there’s a lot bigger things happening in the world right now and it’s like I tell the kids; if this is the worst thing that’s going to happen in their lives they’re going to have a very, very good life. So it’s minimal.”
Limited to just a few minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls, the 6-foot-6 Henderson had to sit and watch as his teammates did all the heavy lifting. Turns out they didn’t really need him as the Sundevils opened a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and remained in front by at least three possessions the rest of the way.
The Dons managed to trim their deficit to seven, 54-47, in the fourth quarter but by then it was Henderson’s game to lose.
He made six of his seven shot attempts in the third quarter and scored 15 of his game-high 25 in that period. He helped push what had been a 24-14 halftime lead to 47-32 entering the fourth quarter.
“I was a little tight but I had fresh legs coming into the second half after not playing much,” Henderson said. “It was still a close game and we needed to try and break away and give us a comfortable lead.”
Henderson had a tournament-high 35 points in a quarterfinal win over Cobre, which included a half-court buzzer beater at the end of one of the quarters. His 21 second-half points against West Las Vegas were almost as impressive given that two of them came on dunk off an inbounds lob, a play that got his coach, Marcos Rivera, to do a little high-stepping celebration on the sideline.
Rivera said he typically gives all of his players a seat on the bench if they get two fouls before the half or three before the end of the third quarter.
“It’s not a written-in-stone policy, it’s just the way I coach,” Rivera said. “It’s all situational. If we’re down 10 I can’t save him til the fourth quarter I got to get him back in the game.”
West Las Vegas never led at any point, spotting Prep an early 5-0 lead that was punctuated, Bustos said, by a few minor breakdowns in the team’s offense.
Jon Balizan finished with a team-high 24 points for the Dons, draining six 3-pointers. One of his final buckets came from the top of the key to cut Prep’s lead to seven.
“The whole season we really always came from behind,” he said. “Coach always told us that’s the way we like to play and he always cracked jokes about it. He don’t know how we do it, but we do it.”
D.J. Byron had nine points for West Las Vegas and Damian Gallegos eight. Carlos Arellano had six, but it was a tough day shooting the ball for the Dons. They converted just 33 percent of their tries and were 7-for-26 from 3-point range.
They were also dominated on the glass, getting outrebounded 42-26. Austin Epstein had a game-high nine rebounds for the Sundevils while role players like Mac Manzanares and Matt Leah came off the bench to contribute solid minutes while Henderson was out.
Balizan had seven rebounds for the Dons, a team-high. ... The game was played at the same time the New Mexico Activities Association was holding an emergency teleconference for its board of directors to discuss the possibility of suspending spring sports championships.
