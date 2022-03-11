RIO RANCHO — As the top seed in last year’s Class 3A state tournament, the Las Vegas Robertson boys basketball team’s unbeaten season came to a heartbreaking conclusion in the semifinals with a four-point loss to Sandia Prep.
Back in the state semifinals Friday, the Cardinals left nothing to chance against upset-minded Santa Fe Indian School at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
A suffocating defensive performance against the No. 11 seed helped second-seeded Robertson flip a sluggish start into a convincing 71-50 victory and propelled the Cardinals into their first state championship game in program history.
Trailing the Braves 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, Robertson cranked up the intensity and held SFIS to just one made field goal in the second quarter while surging to a 33-26 lead at halftime. The Cardinals (22-6) never looked back, leading by double digits most of the second half.
Motivated by last year’s disappointing finish to a near-perfect season, Robertson is now on the doorstep of adding a basketball title to the football championship the school won in the fall.
“That feeling, that was the worst,” senior guard Mathew Gonzales said of last year’s exit in the semifinals. “I always remind these guys, ‘Hey, do you remember when we lost to Sandia Prep?’ And it just drives us and makes us work harder because we don’t want to go home early this year. Now we’re one win away from our goal.”
Robertson carries a 12-game winning streak into Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship game at The Pit, where the Cardinals will face No. 4 seed St. Michael’s.
While this is the Cardinals first title game appearance, their first-year coach brings championship game experience. James Branch coached Questa to a 2A title in 1994 and guided Española Valley to a runner-up finish in Class 5A in 2018.
He said he thinks his Robertson team has the right makeup to bring home the program’s first championship.
“We have one agenda — to get the blue tomorrow,” Branch said. “If we play defense and bring that effort, energy and intensity like we’ve emphasized all year, we’ve got a good shot.”
SFIS (11-16) had hopes Friday of adding Robertson to the list of higher seeds it had taken down on its surprising state tournament run. The Braves ousted
No. 6 seed Raton in the first round and scored a thrilling 64-63 overtime win over third-seeded Sandia Prep on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
They carried the momentum into the first quarter Friday against Robertson and grabbed a 20-13 lead over the Cardinals when senior Ezra James drained a jumper with two seconds left in the period.
Robertson junior guard Kenneth Montoya settled his team to open the second quarter, scoring six points during an 8-0 Cardinals run to pull ahead. He hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5:43 left in the half, then converted a three-point play with a Eurostep and free throw on the next possession. Robertson never trailed from that point on.
With deflections and steals throughout the second half, the Cardinals maintained a comfortable lead to cruise to victory. They forced SFIS into 21 turnovers for the game and scored 22 points off turnovers.
Braves coach Jason Abeyta said his team looked like it ran out of gas against Robertson’s tenacious defense as the game wore on.
The Braves didn’t play a single game last season due to coronavirus pandemic precautions, but Abeyta said he was proud of how his team bounced back this year.
“We didn’t have a season last year, so these guys were coming into the season brand new, learning the system all over again,” he said. “For a while there it didn’t look like we were going to get into the state tournament. It’s a credit to these guys for us to even make it this far. I’m super proud of them.”
Montoya and sophomore Mateo Contreras led Robertson on Friday with 14 points apiece. Mathew Gonzales shot just 5-for-23 from the field but finished with 11 points, a game-high five assists and three steals.
Owen Pecos scored a game-high 23 points for SFIS in the loss.
While the Cardinals’ basketball program is in uncharted territory, its players are familiar with the big stage. All five of the team’s starters and all but two players on the roster were on the state championship-winning football team in the fall.
Gonzales said he hopes they continue their winning ways in Saturday’s basketball final.
“We’ve been playing together since August and now we’re in March; that’s quite a while,” he said. “I just believe it helps our chemistry and being in those big games is going to help us now.”
