Boys to watch in Northern New Mexico
Antonio “T.J.” Sanchez, Capital — A 5-foot-11 senior guard, he averaged nearly 19 points a game last season and all eyes are on him to do more of the same. If Capital needed a big play, he was the guy to do it. He led the Jags in rebounding, 3-point shooting, free throws and was particularly adept at driving to the rim and making things happen.
Fedonta “J.B.” White, Santa Fe High — Easily the most popular player in the state capital in the last half century, so there’s not much else to say about the 6-foot-8 junior who can play any position and dominate games virtually at will. An early commit to UNM, White is the kind of player who could produce a 25/15 average without breaking a sweat. If he stays healthy, look out.
Thomas Wood, St. Michael’s — A 6-foot-2 senior post player, Wood is the kind of player who can will his team to victory on effort alone. A tenacious defender, he is almost always paired against taller opponents. What he lacks in size as a true post player, he makes up for in effort. He attacks the basket when given the ball with his back to rim and is a solid passer and defender.
Abdul Khweis, Taos — The beauty of this senior’s game is his versatility. At 6-foot-2 he has the size and length to play with his back to the basket in the paint. But at 165 pounds he has the athletic build and ball-handling skills to beat any guard he lines up against. A big-time scorer with range and speed, he has a nose for the ball in crunch time. Game’s on the line, ball is his.
Xavier Padilla, Pecos — You’d be hard-pressed to find a more impressive resúmé . A three-time state champ who’s been a key contributor for the Panthers since his freshman year, the 6-foot-1 senior is coming off a season where he led the team in scoring (19.1), while averaging 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Explosive doesn’t begin to describe him.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.