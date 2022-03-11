RIO RANCHO — Fireworks were expected in a matchup between the two most recent Class 2A state champions, and Pecos and Rehoboth Christian certainly delivered on the promise.
In a fast-paced, high-intensity showdown Friday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Event Center, it was the Pecos Panthers’ unrelenting full-court press that proved to be the difference in the Class 2A state semifinals.
Pecos forced the defending champions to commit 34 turnovers and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 67-51 win in a game that was tight through the first three quarters.
Back where they feel they belong, the second-seeded Panthers (24-6) will face fifth seed Albuquerque Menaul (22-4) at 8 a.m. Saturday at The Pit. It’s the fifth time in six years Pecos will play in the finals. The Panthers won four consecutive titles from 2017-20.
“I’m totally excited for our guys,” said second-year Pecos head coach Arthur Gonzales, whose team lost in the semifinals last year. “We’ve been waiting for this opportunity. They’ve been working hard.
“Last year was tough. We didn’t get a chance to do what we wanted to do, so we had a good offseason, a good season, and I’m just proud of the boys that they were hungry, and these guys understand that the job’s not done.”
The Panthers had a slow start to Friday’s game against Rehoboth, falling behind 13-8 in the first five minutes. Then they dug in and forced three straight turnovers in the backcourt with their full-court press and remained locked in defensively for the rest of the game.
There was barely time for fans of each team to catch their breath between cheering for steals and baskets. Neither team led by more than four points in the second quarter in the back-and-forth affair, and Pecos took a 30-28 lead at the half after Pecos junior Jodaiah Padilla hit 2 of 3 free throws after being fouled taking a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Pecos forced 17 turnovers in the first half and scored 15 points off turnovers. The Panthers committed just 10 turnovers themselves through the entire game.
“We knew we could run. We knew we wanted to pressure them as much as we possibly could,” said Gonzales, who was an assistant for the Panthers during their four-peat. “I don’t think we forced a 10-second [violation], but we were pretty close to that. That’s our style, and it is exciting basketball. A lot of things are happening really quick in such a short timeframe.”
Rehoboth head coach Kevin Zwiers and his squad had to deal with foul trouble through the game, which didn’t help in dealing with Pecos’ suffocating press.
“That’s what Pecos does; they go in spurts where you’re fine for a bit and then you look up and they’ve just gone on an 8-0 run,” said Zwiers, whose team finishes the year 23-4. “They had a couple of those at inopportune times. We put ourselves into some foul trouble, and some of our ballhandlers weren’t in the whole game. That’s all part of the game, and credit to Pecos for putting us in that position.”
Pecos led 48-45 through three quarters and outscored the Lynx 19-6 in the final frame as Rehoboth had three starters foul out.
The Panthers benefited from a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures. Junior guard Malik Barrens led the way with 14 points and five steals, while sophomore guard Joshua Gonzales added 13 points, five steals and five rebounds. Senior post Isaiah Sandoval scored 12 points and Padilla chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
Mato Chapman led Rehoboth with 15 points but committed 10 turnovers. Reece Black Moon scored 14 points for the Lynx and Talon West finished with 12 after scoring nine in the first half.
The Panthers quite literally have a tall task ahead in the finals. Menaul, which knocked off top seed Tularosa 61-57 in their Friday semifinal, sports four players that stand 6-foot-4 or taller.
Pecos also faces a tough turnaround, playing at 8 a.m. Saturday following its intense Friday afternoon semifinal.
Neither challenge seems to faze the Panthers, who seek to add yet another blue trophy to their collection.
“We have morning practice, so we prepare for that,” Barrens said. “We’re more than ready and we’re excited to get there tomorrow.”
