Photo feature Party in The Pit Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Updated 7 min ago

Pecos Panthers coach Arthur Gonzales celebrates a 3-point shot against the Menaul Panthers during Pecos High School's 75-60 2A semifinal win Friday. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The Horsemen bench celebrates a score against the Sundevils near the end of the fourth quarter during St. Michael's 70-43 win over Sandia Prep in the Class 3A semifinals in The Pit. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Braves players line up for the national anthem before playing the Cougars in Santa Fe Indian School's 3A state final against Tohatchi. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Braves forward Kaydence Riley (32) shoots under pressure by the Cougars guard Kiana Bia (24) during the Santa Fe Indian School's 46-24 loss to Tohatchi in the 3A state final. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Phoenix head coach Bobby Romero, center, pushes for a traveling call against the Wolverines during the Academy for Technology and the Classics' 2A semifinal win over Texico. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

ATC students cheer on their team as the Phoenix pull ahead in the fourth quarter against Texico. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Pictures from a full day of high school basketball Friday in The Pit.