ESPAÑOLA — You might want to hold off on shoveling dirt on the Horsemen’s grave.
Minus perhaps its best player for the remainder of the season entering Monday’s District 2-3A boys basketball tiebreaker at Española Valley’s Medina Gym, St. Michael’s responded to all those who might think them dead by beating Las Vegas Robertson, 62-59, to nail down home-court advantage in Friday’s district tournament title game.
“We all knew we needed this one,” said St. Michael’s forward Lucas Coriz. “We were short a couple players but we knew what we had to do. No excuses.”
The Horsemen (18-9) led from start to finish and did all the little things to near-perfection. The win all but secures a top-four seed at the upcoming Class 3A State Tournament. A win in Friday’s district finals might land them a top-two seed.
“At this point it doesn’t really matter where they put us or what building they have us playing in,” said St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez. “If they put us in the [Santa Ana] Star Center or that big hole in the ground [The Pit], now is the time of year you have to show up and play with what you got and whatever seed they give you.”
Quite simply, Monday’s game was gut-check time for a team that still considers itself a solid contender for a state championship despite a recent setback.
The Horsemen will be without the services of senior forward Thomas Wood for the rest of the season, leaving Coriz and senior Rico Gurule to carry the load in the paint. That idea was put the test almost immediately Monday when Coriz was called for two fouls in the first quarter and sat the remainder of the first half.
No worries.
Sophomore Devin Flores picked up the slack with an out-of-his-mind performance, scoring 21 of his team-high 24 points in the first two quarters. He scored six of his team’s first eight points and chipped in with three rebounds and a steal before the midway point.
“We told him at the half that, yeah, he’s hot but it might not stay that way,” said Rodriguez. “That’s why we needed him to keep doing the little things because we might have to go to someone else.”
They did just that as senior Reuben Salazar scored seven of his nine points in the second half and senior Berkeley Reynolds played well from start to finish. Coriz did return and was solid the rest the way. He and Gurule more than held their ground against Robertson center Julius Vaughn, who finished with 17 points, a team-high five rebounds and four blocked shots.
With Vaughn and Mathew Gonzales leading the way, the Cardinals (21-6) crawled back from a nine-point halftime deficit to get within 44-43 on a Vaughn bucket late in the third quarter. Gonzales then hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the final seven-plus minutes, including a pair of free throws with just over a minute remaining that made it a one-possession game.
Robertson had one last desperation shot to tie it when Vaughn intentionally missed the second of two free throws with 2.7 left after getting the Cardinals within 62-59. The rebound went to Nicholas Marrujo at the top of the key, who missed what would have been a tying 3-point shot at the buzzer.
The game had no ties or lead changes and the Horsemen had just five turnovers the entire night. They also hit 16 of their 20 free throw attempts.
“We did a lot of little things right,” Rodriguez said. “The guys responded to what has been a tough thing for us and they came out and played a good game against a pretty good team.”
Now just one game from the state tournament and four postseason wins from a state title, the Horsemen seem like a team that has found its focus at just the right time.
“Still got work to do, still got work left,” Flores said. “There’s been some changes but we’ll just keep playing.”
NOTES
The Horsemen had a 29-25 rebounding advantage. Gurule had seven boards to lead St. Michael's, which took two of three regular season matchups with Robertson. ... Cardinals coach Manuel Romero said before the game that his team should be given strong consideration for the top overall seed in 3A, a spot they could still get if they go ahead and win the district tournament. ... Gonzales and Vaughn combined for 42 of Robertson's 59 points. Only six Cardinals scored all game. ... A video of Marrujo's last-second shot attempt showed he had the toe of his right foot on the 3-point line, but the official nearest the play signaled that it would have been a 3 had it gone in.
