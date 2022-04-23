What started on the concrete courts of Franklin Miles Park for Bruce Brewer Jr. will continue on the hardwood arena in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.
Brewer has spent much of the past decade playing basketball just about anywhere he could — at a park, with club teams and finally with the New Mexico School for the Deaf boys basketball program for the past five years.
His accomplishments, though, paved the way for an honor he always wanted but didn’t think he would achieve by his 18th birthday — a spot on U.S. basketball squad for the 2022 Deaflympics. It’s a distinction Brewer earned, thanks in large part to his performance at the high school level. Brewer was a second-team Class 1A All-State selection by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association after averaging 27.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game during the 2021-22 season.
Brewer, who is deaf, said he actually competed in a camp for the squad prior to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 because the Deaflympics were to happen in 2021. He expected the opportunity to represent his country to come perhaps for the 2025 games, but when the pandemic delayed the event to this year, he jumped at the chance when the USA Deaf Sports Federation offered him a spot on the team.
The 2022 Deaflympics will begin May 1 in Brazil and continue through May 15. Brewer will become the sixth NMSD student or alum to participate for the U.S. in the Deaflympics and the first since Corina Gutierrez, a 1988 NMSD graduate, competed in 1989 and 1997 on the women’s basketball team.
“I was very nervous at first,” Brewer said through an interpreter. “Part of me didn’t feel ready, being so young. But now I’m a little older, I feel like I’m ready and I want to go for it. I feel very honored to be a part of it. I’m a little nervous and very honored for the experience.”
Brewer brings slick ball-handling and passing skills he showed off as an eighth grader with the Roadrunners when they won the District 1-1A title and reached the Class 1A State Tournament for the first time in 40 years. He also developed into a strong scoring threat, averaging more than 21 points per game as a sophomore and a senior. He did not play in 2021 because the school did not compete in athletics during the coronavirus pandemic.
NMSD head coach Leo Gutierrez said as great of a player Brewer is on the court, he has displayed the kind of character and respect any coach would want from a player.
“Outside of coaching, how I see him is such a great student and also he has an amazing character and that’s really key,” said Gutierrez through an interpreter. “Him playing on this Olympic team? He could play basketball anywhere. And I’ve always encouraged him to keep going from when he was very little until now, just playing, play whatever situation, whether it’s raining or not. He loves basketball and he knows how to play and participate.”
His dad, Bruce Brewer Sr., said his son has played the sport since he was 1 and was competing with NMSD’s elementary school teams as well as local and AAU teams with hearing teammates.
Brewer Jr. said he was noticed by other kids and coaches during a chance encounter at Franklin Miles.
“I was playing in a park and people were just scrimmaging, so I just joined a pick-up game,” he said.
That helped raise his profile around the city and beyond. Even players from surrounding city schools reached out to Brewer Jr. to congratulate him when they learned of his Deaflympics selection.
“I already knew that since the beginning and there are the people who saw him and they realized what was there,” Brewer Sr. said through an interpreter. “So, they were trying to figure out interpreting services in supporting him and now look at him. Look how much he has accomplished and grown. I’m so proud of him.”
Once the prep basketball season ended in late February, Brewer Jr. then focused his attention on getting ready for the Deaflympics. He spent some time earlier this month at a camp in Riverside, Calif., working with his new teammates and will meet up with them on Wednesday for a couple of days of training before they fly to Caxias do Sul for the opening ceremonies.
Brewer Jr. and Team USA will play May 4 against Kenya in Pool A, which includes Israel, Argentina and Poland. Once pool play finishes on May 8, the eight-team tournament bracket will be set and games will start May 10.
However, the timing of the Deaflympics also coincides with the last month of school, and Brewer Jr. is on track to graduate. By the time he returns May 16, graduation will be just 11 days away.
He said he is only taking two classes, but his teachers have provided him with assignments he can complete prior to his departure so that he won’t have to play catch-up upon his return.
Besides, there is also college to take into consideration, and Brewer Jr. said he knows where he will go to school — and play basketball, too — but hasn’t yet made a firm commitment.
“It’s not a huge amount of work, but I will finish everything before I go,” Brewer Jr. said. “Gotta make sure that I keep up my grades, definitely.”
Besides, he does have a reputation to upheld, and it is growing — especially within the deaf community. When the schools went to the Great Plains School for the Deaf Tournament in Oklahoma, Gutierrez remembered a player from Arkansas asking Brewer Jr. how many points he has scored in his career.
His response?
“He told them, ‘Don’t focus on the points; focus on the team,’ ” Gutierrez said. “All the athletic directors who saw it were in awe. He’s such a good role model and completely at ease talking about how amazing he plays. He’s an incredible role model.”
And an incredible ambassador for his country and his school.