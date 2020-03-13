ALBUQUERQUE — The latest local sports casualty to the COVID-19 pandemic is State Spirit Championships, which were officially postponed Friday by the New Mexico Activities Association in the wake of preventative measures geared at keeping people safe from the spread of the disease.
It follows Thursday’s events that had Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham close all of the state’s public schools until April 6, meaning no sanctioned high school sports are permitted until given the green light to reconvene with classes. That includes practices, meetings and any type of team gatherings.
Some institutions, like Santa Fe Indian School, are taking an even longer hiatus. SFIS will not reopen until late April at the earliest.
An emergency teleconference between NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez and the organization’s board of directors Friday resulted in the immediate suspension of all spring athletic programs until further notice. That included the cheer competition, which was scheduled for later this month in The Pit.
A decision on whether to cancel the remainder of the spring athletic calendar will be made at a later date. Championship events for golf, softball, baseball, tennis, and track and field take place annually in May.
The NMAA similarly announced it would go ahead and finish the ongoing State Basketball Championships, which wrap up with a handful of title games Saturday. Fans were prohibited from attending games Thursday and Friday in The Pit and Santa Ana Star Center, but a limited number of preselected media members were allowed to cover the event Friday.
No fans will be permitted into the arena Saturday, and it is believed to be just one of a handful of active sporting events still going on anywhere in the country.
Until Friday’s move by the NMAA, school districts around the state wondered about the association’s forfeiture rules. Teams voluntarily breaking a contract to perform in sanctioned athletic competitions face mandatory forfeiture fees. With the NMAA formally halting all activity for three weeks, that gray area is eliminated.
The nationwide spread of fears over coronavirus was felt across New Mexico. Albuquerque was set to host the NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championship this weekend, but that was canceled Thursday afternoon, as was the remainder of the college athletics season in other sports.
The University of New Mexico baseball team was in Austin, Texas, for a three-game series against the Texas Longhorns when players and staff were ordered to board a plane and return home. The UNM football team is in the middle of five weeks’ of spring practices, but the team’s final workout took place behind closed doors Friday and there are no plans to resume activities until the fall.
Reaction to the NMAA’s decision to postpone the spirit competition was swift and strong online Friday. It is annually one of the best-attended events in the state and is one of the largest sources of revenue for the NMAA.
“The NMAA staff will remain in constant communication with the Governor’s office, the Public Education Department, the Department of Health and its member schools to provide all necessary updates as the situation continues to develop,” the NMAA said in a press release.
The NMAA will hold another board of directors meeting April 1 to discuss any new issues.
