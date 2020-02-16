Among the former Lobo basketball players honored during Saturday's game in The Pit was fan favorite Ira Harge, the team's leading scorer in the 1962-63 and 1963-64 seasons. He parlayed that into a successful career in the ABA, averaging a double-double for six different teams between 1967-73.
He was drafted twice by NBA teams in 1964 but chose to take a teaching job in Albuquerque before turning pro three years later. He earned a master's degree while playing in the ABA, averaging a double-double during his career.
Harge is also the father of two sons who followed in his basketball footsteps. Joe Harge was a star in high school at St. Pius X and later played at Oregon State before coaching at New Mexico Highlands and leading the Cowboys into the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Ira Harge Jr. is, of course, the celebrated boys head coach at Pecos, having led the Panthers to three straight state championships with an eye on a fourth in just a few weeks.
Of all the former Lobos introduced at Saturday's game, Ira Harge Sr. drew among the largest ovations along with Greg Brown, Kelvin Scarborough and Petie Gibson.
u u u
The beginning of the end of the prep winter sports season is upon us, with the state swimming and wrestling championships coming up this weekend. Swimming and diving will head to Albuquerque Academy, while the wrestlers will duke it out in the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Santa Fe could have its first state champion since Drew Fant from St. Michael's in 2010. Santa Fe Prep sophomore Sophia Gossum has the second-fastest time in the 50-yard girls freestyle race, trailing only Albuquerque Eldorado's Grace Gehlert (24.46 seconds) by 0.14 seconds. Meanwhile, St. Michael's sophomore Ethan Manske will be a top-six seed in the 500 boys freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
As far as the wrestling mat, Santa Fe will be well represented at state. Santa Fe High had eight wrestlers make it in their respective weight classes, with junior Migual Padilla undefeated in the 132-pound weight class, Isaac Beltran fashioning a 26-4 record at 138 and Elijah Martinez recording a 28-2 record at 182.
Capital has six wrestlers reach the final weekend of the season, and its hopes of bringing home a state champion rest with senior Jasper Mares (23-4 at 126 pounds) and junior Julian Sanchez (34-2 at 220 pounds). St. Michael's has Jaden Mifsud, who went 21-1 at 170 pounds in the Class 1A/3A field, and Santiago Martinez (23-2 in the 285-pound division) as the favorites to win a state title.
u u u
New Mexico Highlands has named its new volleyball coach, rolling out Tom Duke to take over a program that has struggled badly for more than a decade when, coincidentally, Duke was the Cowgirls' head coach from 2002-07.
A former All-American during his playing days at USC in the late-80s, Duke was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 1990 and 1994. He led Highlands to its best season in 2005 with a 19-win campaign. He twice led the Cowgirls to second-place finishes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The team is coming off a disastrous 1-25 season in which head coach Dwight Combs resigned under pressure last September after allegations arose that he mishandled a situation involving an injured player. Karli Sanchez served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season as the Cowgirls went 0-18 in RMAC play and 0-9 at home.
u u u
An interesting side note regarding Peñasco senior post Carly Gonzales' journey to 2,000 points: Lady Panthers head coach Mandy Montoya said that the scorebook from Gonzales' eighth grade year (the 2015-16 season) is missing, which means she actually cleared 2,000 points earlier in the season.
Gonzales cleared the barrier (for the second time, very likely) with her drive to the basket with 3:18 left of the second quarter that gave the Lady Panthers a 23-21 lead. Talk about timely and historic.
As it stands, Gonzales has 2,022 points since her freshman year, which is unofficially ninth all-time in the state. Coaches have to submit totals and their documentation to the New Mexico Activities Association for it to become an official mark.
u u u
During an ESPN-televised game last week between the Lakers and Nuggets in Denver, a graphic was flashed across the screen showing the college programs with the most active players in the league.
Kentucky led the way with 29, followed by Duke with 25.
For some perspective, UNM has had only 32 players ever taken in the NBA draft and only one (Tony Snell, Detroit Pistons) remains active. No Lobo has been drafted since Cameron Bairstow went to the Chicago Bulls with a second-round pick in 2014. Snell was the most recent first-round selection in 2013, also to the Bulls.
u u u
The passing of the baton for the Santa Fe Thunder Half Marathon is set. Abraham Kosgei became the race director for the event, replacing Joseph Karnes upon his retirement last year.
Kosgei is a familiar face with the event, as he was one of the co-founders of Global Running Culture, a non-profit organization that created the race as a means to support its goal of promoting youth fitness, nutrition and health through participation in the sport of running.
