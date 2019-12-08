Class 5A
District 5-5A
Capital Lady Jaguars
Head coach: Darren Casados (third year)
2018-19 record: 10-17 overall, 3-7 in District 5-5A.
Key players: Ethena Silva, junior, 6-foot-1, forward; Rebecca Sorensen, junior, 5-9, forward; Alyssa Martinez, senior, 5-3, guard; Dariena Casados, senior, 5-0, guard; Heaven Arciniega, senior, 5-7, wing.
Outlook: It’s rare that the Lady Jaguars have this type of problem: bigs to compete with 5A teams but guards who are still learning their way. Silva and Sorensen will take on the bulk of the scoring responsibility, but the guards have to be able to hit shots and keep defenses from packing the paint. Martinez has shown the ability to knock down shots, but more is needed for Capital to have a productive season.
Santa Fe High Demonettes
Head coach: Nate Morris (second year)
2018-19 record: 11-16 overall, 5-5 in District 5-5A
Key players: Alex Espinosa, sophomore, 5-foot-8, forward; Maci Cordova, freshman, 5-5, guard; Heaven Martinez, junior, 5-5, guard; Zuriel Vigil, freshman 6-1, post; Kabreya Garcia Romero, sophomore, 5-2, guard.
Outlook: The young Demonettes are even younger this year, as three freshmen are seeing significant playing time and no seniors are on the roster. Cordova and Vigil already are packing a punch on offense, while Espinosa can play inside and out. There will be some growing pains along the way, but the biggest issue Santa Fe High has is free-throw shooting — it has made just 27 out of 79 attempts so far on the season.
Class 4A
District 2-4A
Española Valley Lady Sundevils
Head coach: Joe Estrada (second year)
2018-19 record: 17-12 overall, 5-3 in District 2-4A. Lost to Kirtland Central, 55-23, in the Class 4A semifinal.
Key players: Miranda Salazar, junior, 5-foot, guard; Anita DeAguero, junior, 4-11, guard; Destiny Valdez, junior, 5-6, wing; Jasmine Baca, junior, 5-4, wing; Rhianna Padilla, freshman, 5-7, forward.
Outlook: The Lady Sundevils are still undersized, but they can still shoot the lights out of the gym with their bevy of guards and wings. Losing Kaylee Chavez and Kaylinn Martinez to graduation was tough, but there is a core that can carry the load with Valdez, DeAguero and Salazar. If Padilla continues to progress as a post player, Española could wreak havoc in District 2-4A and perhaps into the state tournament.
Los Alamos Hilltoppers
Head coach: Lanse Carter (second year)
2018-19 record: 13-16 overall, 6-2 in District 2-4A. Lost to Albuquerque Highland, 62-38, in the first round of the Class 4A Tournament.
Key players: Becca Green, senior, 5-foot-11, post; Natalie Gallegos, senior, 6-1, forward; Michaela Gonzales, junior, 5-10, forward; Jenae Montoya, senior, 5-5, guard; Hannah Sanchez, senior, 5-7, wing.
Outlook: The Lady Hilltoppers came on strong late last season, and they hope that experience will translate to this season. They have one of the best posts in the state in Green, and Gallegos is a lanky athlete who can play inside and out. If the guards can take care of the ball, get the ball into the paint and knock down shots, Los Alamos will be a threat to win the district and maybe make a run in the 4A tournament.
Pojoaque Valley
Head coach: Seledon Martinez (fifth year)
2018-19 record: 23-5 overall, 7-1 in District 2-4. Lost to Española Valley, 67-57, in the first round of the Class 4A State Tournament.
Key players: Michaela Martinez, senior, 5-foot-8, wing; Ashten Martinez, senior, 6-0, forward; Alicia Sanchez, senior, 5-7, wing; Tonni Aquino, sophomore, 6-0, post; Anissa Herrera, sophomore, guard.
Outlook: The Elkettes saw a potential banner year end in disappointing fashion to their district rivals — the only time the Lady Sundevils beat them last year. The two Martinezes will lead the way, but this year’s team has more size in the backcourt that could give smaller guards some trouble. This team has the potential to make a deep run in the state tournament if the younger players learn their roles.
Taos Lady Tigers
Head coach: David Sanchez (fourth year)
2018-19 record: 2-22 overall, 0-8 in District 2-4A.
Key players: Andrica Quintana, senior, 5-foot-4, guard; Ariana Aguilar, 5-4, guard; Kiona Ely, eighth grade, 6-0, post; Lauralee Trujillo, senior, 5-7, wing; Madelynn Quintana, sophomore, 5-9, forward.
Outlook: Things are looking up for the Lady Tigers, who already matched their win total from last year. The big addition was Ely in the middle, but the guards need to hit shots from the outside to open up the court. Sanchez wants to play a more uptempo style to offset that deficiency. In a competitive district that had three teams make the state tournament, Taos has quite the hill to climb to competitiveness, but progress already is apparent this season.
Class 3A
District 2-3A
Las Vegas Robertson Lady Cardinals
Head coach: Jose “Majic” Medina (second year)
2018-19 record: 29-2 overall, 8-0 in District 2-3A. Beat Santa Fe Indian School, 62-46, in the Class 3A championship game.
Key players: Tessa Ortiz, senior, 5-foot-9, wing; Jayden Jenkins, sophomore, 5-9, forward; Gabriela Trujillo, senior, 5-8, guard; Trinity Sena, sophomore, 5-5, guard; Gabriela Trujillo, senior, 5-8, guard.
Outlook: The Lady Cardinals’ drive to a repeat performance took a hit when Ortiz injured an ankle that will keep her off the court for the first half of the season. That may ease expectations as Medina tries to mesh a host of sophomores (six in all) with four returning seniors. If Robertson can develop some scoring options, that will help the team when the district season comes around and Ortiz is healthy.
St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen
Head coach: Martin Esquibel (third year)
2018-19 record: 10-17 overall, 2-6 in District 2-3A. Lost to Navajo Prep, 69-49, in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament.
Key players: Carisa Padilla, senior, 5-foot-4, wing; Lauryn Pecos, freshman, 5-4, guard; Rachel Morgan, junior, 5-6, forward; Taryn Aguilar, sophomore, 5-7, forward; Stella Valencia, junior, 5-8, forward.
Outlook: The Lady Horsemen have plenty of talent, but getting the chemistry right has been an issue. St. Michael’s is athletic and has size to match up against most teams, but the offense can stall at times if Padilla or Pecos aren’t scoring. Putting the ball in the basket will determine if the Lady Horsemen challenge for the district title or if they will play more of a spoiler role this season.
Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves
Head coach: Patricia Chavez (second year)
2018-19 record: 27-5 overall, 6-2 in District 2-3A. Lost to Las Vegas Robertson, 64-46, in the Class 3A championship game.
Key players: Hunter Garcia, senior, 5-foot, guard; Cameron Conners, sophomore, 5-8, forward; Iris Emery, senior, 5-6, wing; Franki Chavez, senior, 5-2, guard; Jordan Torres, sophomore, 5-2, guard.
Outlook: The Lady Braves lost six players to graduation, but they still had their backcourt duo of Garcia and Chavez returning. Conners, though, has been the breakout player so far this year, averaging 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds through three games. If the younger players fill supporting roles, SFIS could make a repeat visit to the 3A championship game. At the very least, the Lady Braves look like the favorite to win a competitive 2-3A.
West Las Vegas Lady Dons
Head coach: Miranda Martinez (second year)
2018-19 record: 19-11 overall, 4-4 in District 2-3A. Lost to Las Vegas Robertson, 73-51, in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Key players: Briana Marquez, junior, 5-foot-2, guard; Skylin Morgan, senior, 5-7, forward; Cameron Sandoval, senior, 5-2, guard; Jennifer Sanchez, junior, 5-3, guard; Jermaine Valdez, junior, 5-5, wing.
Outlook: Don’t look now, but the other Las Vegas school has the look of a contender. Marquez and Sandoval make up a backcourt that is second to none in Class 3A, while Morgan has been a steady presence in the post for the last several years. The Lady Dons have the right mix of guard play and post presence that will give opponents matchup problems. However, depth might be the weak link for West Las Vegas. Regardless, the Lady Dons have the makings of a state championship-caliber team.
Capsules by James Barron
