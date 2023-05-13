 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gallery: 2023 State Track and Field Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
051323 jw track finals 1.jpg

Hilltopper Jaiya Daniels, center, celebrates Saturday with fellow triple jumpers Raina Passalacqua, from left, Dani Trellue, Gianna Benelli and Kayli Lincoln after jumping just over 39 feet to take the state title during the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.
051323 jw track finals 2.jpg

Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez celebrates Saturday as he crosses the finish line to win the Class 4A 100-meter dash during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
051323 jw track finals 3.jpg

Santa Fe High sprinter Bryce Melton, right, and Albuquerque’s Fredrick Ford wait for the times to be posted Saturday after the Class 5A 100-meter dash during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.
051323 jw track finals 4.jpg

Los Alamos’ Allie Holland, right, passes off to Jaiya Daniels for the final leg of the girls Class 4A 4x400-meter relay during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
051323 jw track finals 5.jpg

Los Alamos’ Colette Bibeault vaults over the 11-foot mark to take the Class 4A girls pole vaulting state title Saturday during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
051323 jw track finals 6.jpg

Hilltopper Colette Bibeault reacts after clearing the 11 foot mark to take the 4A girls pole vaulting title during the final day of the class 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex on May 13, 2023.
051323 jw track finals 8.jpg

Pojoaque Valley's Sonya Quintana throws for 105 feet during the 4A Girls Javelin on the final day of the class 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex on May 13, 2023.
051323 jw track finals 7.jpg

Hilltoppers Angelina Passalacqua, left, and Dani Trellue celebrate after taking first and second in the class 4A Girls 100M Hurdles during the final day of the class 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex on May 13, 2023.
051323 jw track finals 9.jpg

Hilltopper Jaiya Daniels clears the 39 foot mark to take the 4A triple jump title during the class 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex on May 13, 2023.
051323 jw track finals 10.jpg

Hilltopper Colette Bibeault, center, celebrates with fellow pole vaulters Dani Trellue, left, and Siena Rolfe after clearing the 11 foot mark to take the 4A girls pole vaulting title during the final day of the class 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex on May 13, 2023.
051223 jw trick prelim1.jpg

Los Alamos sprinter Melaki Gutierrez, left, pulls ahead in his 100-meter preliminary heat Friday in the Class 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex.
051223 jw trick prelim2.jpg

Los Alamos track coach Ernie Martinez celebrates with Nyla Lee after she won the long jump Friday at the 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.
051223 jw trick prelim3.jpg

Santa Fe High's Bryce Melton pulls ahead in his 100-meter preliminary heat Friday in the 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex. He posted the fastest time of 10.79 to reach Saturday's finals.
051223 jw trick prelim4.jpg

Los Alamos hurdler Angelina Passalacqua takes an early lead in her preliminary heat Friday in the Class 4A and 5A State Track Championships in Albuquerque. In the long jump, she finished third behind two teammates.
050523_LS_Track_365a.jpg

St Michael's Daniel Kupcho, center, wins his 100-meter heat Friday during the Class 1A-3A State Track and Field Meet in Albuquerque. He is the top seed in Saturday's final.
050523_LS_Track_1.jpg

St. Michael's Soren Annon wins his 110-meter hurdles heat Friday during the Class 1A-3A State Track and Field Meet in Albuquerque.
050523_LS_Track_2.jpg

ATC’s Charli Koseoglu competes in the long jump Friday during the Class 1A-3A State Track and Field Meet in Albuquerque. She finished seventh and will be competing in several sprinting events Saturday.
050523_LS_Track_3.jpg

Santa Fe Prep’s Marley Belyeu wins the second heat of the 400-meter relay on Friday during the Class 1A-3A State Track and Field Meet in Albuquerque.
050523_LS_Track_A1_1.jpg

Pecos’ Malik Barrens hits his last hurdle on his way to winning the 110 meter hurdles race Friday during the state track meet at the University of New Mexico.
050523_LS_Track_A1_2.jpg

ATC’s Charli Koseoglu celebrates after winning the 100 meter race Friday during the state track meet at the University of New Mexico.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Special Offers & Promotions

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred