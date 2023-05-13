Gallery: 2023 State Track and Field Championships

Hilltopper Jaiya Daniels, center, celebrates Saturday with fellow triple jumpers Raina Passalacqua, from left, Dani Trellue, Gianna Benelli and Kayli Lincoln after jumping just over 39 feet to take the state title during the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.
Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez celebrates Saturday as he crosses the finish line to win the Class 4A 100-meter dash during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
Santa Fe High sprinter Bryce Melton, right, and Albuquerque’s Fredrick Ford wait for the times to be posted Saturday after the Class 5A 100-meter dash during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.
Los Alamos’ Allie Holland, right, passes off to Jaiya Daniels for the final leg of the girls Class 4A 4x400-meter relay during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
Los Alamos’ Colette Bibeault vaults over the 11-foot mark to take the Class 4A girls pole vaulting state title Saturday during the final day of the Class 4A and 5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
Hilltopper Colette Bibeault reacts after clearing the 11 foot mark to take the 4A girls pole vaulting title during the final day of the class 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex on May 13, 2023.
Hilltoppers Angelina Passalacqua, left, and Dani Trellue celebrate after taking first and second in the class 4A Girls 100M Hurdles during the final day of the class 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex on May 13, 2023.
Hilltopper Colette Bibeault, center, celebrates with fellow pole vaulters Dani Trellue, left, and Siena Rolfe after clearing the 11 foot mark to take the 4A girls pole vaulting title during the final day of the class 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex on May 13, 2023.
Santa Fe High's Bryce Melton pulls ahead in his 100-meter preliminary heat Friday in the 4A and 5A State Track Championships at the UNM Track Complex. He posted the fastest time of 10.79 to reach Saturday's finals.
Los Alamos hurdler Angelina Passalacqua takes an early lead in her preliminary heat Friday in the Class 4A and 5A State Track Championships in Albuquerque. In the long jump, she finished third behind two teammates.
ATC’s Charli Koseoglu competes in the long jump Friday during the Class 1A-3A State Track and Field Meet in Albuquerque. She finished seventh and will be competing in several sprinting events Saturday.