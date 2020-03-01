It was no surprise that Santa Fe’s two big public schools were the second and third seed in the Class 5A State Boys Basketball Tournament, which were announced on Sunday.
The surprise is that it’s Capital who grabbed the 2-seed, thanks in large part to its 59-54 win over Santa Fe High in the District 5-5A championship game over the weekend. The Demon, which beat the Jaguars in the 5-5A playoff game after the two teams finished tied for first in regular-season play, is seeded third.
Capital plays No. 15 Las Cruces Centennial at home on Saturday in the opening round of the 16-team bracket. Santa Fe High will entertain Carlsbad, the 14th seed, on the same day as all first-round boys games will play Saturday, while the girls are set for Friday. Times for all boys and girls state tournament games will be announced later this week.
It seemed like the Demons had the inside track to the second seed behind No. 1 Las Cruces, but their loss to the Jaguars took away a crucial criteria point they had over Capital — head-to-head matchups. The Demons held a 3-2 advantage over Capital heading into Saturday’s district championship game, but the Jaguars evened up the series with the win.
The win also propelled Capital to fourth place in the MaxPreps.com Freeman rankings, which the New Mexico Activities Association uses as a part of its criteria to select and seed teams, and ahead of Santa Fe High, which fell to fifth.
That was revealed when MaxPreps.com released its final rankings Sunday, and gave Capital the advantage it needed to slide into the No. 2 spot.
The seeding drama wasn’t only contained to 5A. In 3A boys, Las Vegas Robertson grabbed the fourth seed despite losing the 2-3A playoff to St. Michael’s. The Horsemen fell all the way to a sixth seed as fellow district school West Las Vegas moved to the five slot.
The three teams finished in a three-way tie atop the district standings, which allowed the NMAA to seed each of them according to the six-point criteria it uses. The Cardinals had the better overall record (21-7), Freeman rankings (No. 1) and wins over district champions compared to the other two.
Robertson plays No. 13 Thoreau, West Las Vegas takes on No. 12 Tohatchi, and St. Michael’s gets a district matchup with Santa Fe Indian School, the 11 seed.
In 4A girls, Pojoaque Valley earned the fifth seed, even though it lost three of four games against Española Valley — including the 2-4A playoff and the 2-4A tournament championship. Again, the two teams were tied for first place, which allowed the Elkettes to be seeded according to criteria instead of district finish. The Lady Sundevils will be the eighth seed and play No. 9 Bloomfield, while Pojoaque plays No. 12 Lovington.
In Class 3A girls, West Las Vegas earned the fourth seed and will play No. 13 St. Michael’s in the first round. Santa Fe Indian School is the six seed and plays No. 11 Thoreau, while No. 10 Las Vegas Robertson, the defending 3A champion, heads to No. 7 Socorro.
There was much less drama in the small-school classes. Pecos boys and Peñasco girls were the top seeds in those brackets, both getting matchups with the 16th seed. Pecos plays Estancia, while Peñasco takes on Loving.
On the boys side, Mora is the 11 seed and plays at No. 6 Jal, Escalante is 13th and plays No. 4 Albuquerque Menaul and McCurdy was the 15th seed and plays No. 2 Magdalena. The girls bracket has Pecos at No. 7, taking on No. 10 Alamo Navajo, and Escalante earned the eighth seed and will play No. 9 Rehoboth. Both of them will get home games for being top-eight seeds.
Questa is 12th and plays No. 5 Magdalena, and McCurdy is No. 14 and heads to No. 3 Newcomb.
The lone 1A team in the North to reach the state tournament was New Mexico School for the Deaf, which nabbed the 15th seed and plays No. 2 Maxwell.
