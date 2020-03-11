RIO RANCHO — A frustrating year met a frustrating end Wednesday afternoon for the St. Michael’s boys basketball team.
The Horsemen were eliminated from the Class 3A State Tournament with a 48-46 loss to third-seeded Bosque at the Santa Ana Star Center. The endgame sequence that saw a potential tying or winning shot disappear with a loose ball bouncing out of bounds for a turnover had players and coaches from St. Michael’s doing a little hand-wringing.
Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez wanted a foul called when his point guard, Reuben Salazar, took control of the ball near the top of the key in the closing seconds. With teammate Devon Flores trailing just a few feet behind, Salazar drove to the right wing and tried to do a spin move around Bosque’s Anthony Sanchez.
What contact there was forced Salazar to lose control of the ball as he tumbled toward the baseline. The only whistle was for a turnover.
The Bobcats managed to run the final 1.6 seconds off the clock without incident, securing their trip to Friday’s state semifinals in The Pit against defending state champion Hot Springs.
“They say led the kids win it, yeah,” Rodriguez said. “A kid bumped a kid, so call it. I’ve just seen a lot in the last two weeks of inconsistent officiating, and it’s not going to be a popular thing for people to hear.”
Facing what may be the best player in all of 3A in Bosque senior Elijah Davidson, St. Michael’s did exactly what it wanted to do — for the most part.
“Personally I thought we controlled him,” said Horsemen strong forward Lucas Coriz. “Not controlled him but we did pretty much as good of a job as you can do on him. We forced people to make other shots.”
Davidson finished with 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. None of his teammates scored more than six or had more than half a dozen boards.
“He’s guardable,” said St. Michael’s senior Rico Gurule. “He’s just a basketball player like any of us. He’s just a little more faster.”
Davidson scored his team’s first seven points and was front and center in the final minute when everyone in the arena knew he was the go-to guy with the game on the line. The score was tied 46-all when he set up a play at the top of the key.
He said he briefly considered passing as he drove in. That’s when common sense kicked in.
“Then I realized that I can’t pass it, I got to be the one to take the shot and if I miss it then we got to get a stop,” he said.
It set up one last possession for the Horsemen, a team that has been in that situations several times this season. Bosque head coach Clifton Davidson lauded the Bobcats’ defensive effort in the waning moments.
“Our guy played great man to man individual defense on [Salazar] and that worked out for us,” he said, admitting that maybe Rodriguez had a point about the officiating. “Coulda probably been a foul there, too, but sometimes you gotta get lucky and I think that was one that it could have gone either way, and it went our way.”
Rodriguez was calm after the game but made several points about what he perceived to be a pattern over the last few weeks.
“I didn’t see the consistency and I’m pretty tired of it, actually,” he said. “You get it at home, you get it on the road, get it everywhere. And I said it.”
The Horsemen (19-11) led for most of the first half before a back-and-forth slugfest set in for the final two quarters. There were 10 lead changes and two ties in the second half, with neither team leading by more than four points.
After Lucas Coriz scored on a low-post bucket with 3:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Horsemen never scored again. They had three empty possessions as the Bobcats (24-4) scored the game’s final five points.
Foul problems plagued St. Michael’s most of the way. Starting guard Berkeley Reynolds had three fouls in the first half and Coriz got his third midway through the third quarter.
Coriz finished with a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds with three steals and two blocked shots. Gurule came off the bench to score 14 points in his final game as a senior. The two combined for 12 made shots; the rest of the team was just 6-for-30 from the field.
The final foul count had 15 on the Horsemen and nine on Bosque.
As optimistic as he is about the future of the program — the Horsemen started three sophomores and regularly rolled out two freshmen — Rodriguez said there’s no feel-good emotions about what lies ahead.
“We’ve had a tendency all year long to build momentum and take it away from ourselves,” Rodriguez said. “And we did that again tonight.”
NOTES
Bosque shot just 26 percent in the first half but was 11-for-20 the rest of the way. … Salazar finished with eight points for the Horsemen. He was 2-for-4 from 3-point territory, meaning everyone else was a combined 1-for-13. … Bosque had only five assists all game. … Davidson was called for just one foul the entire game, but he drew eight fouls from the Horsemen defense. His 11 free throw attempts were three more than St. Michael’s had as a team.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.