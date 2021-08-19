Belen High School athletic director Joshua Grine has faced a question he can’t answer this week from frustrated and angry community members.
Why can Los Lunas High School continue playing sports while Belen High School can’t?
The answer, it seems, lies in the varied ways schools and school districts handle recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Two of the starkest differences can be seen in Valencia County just south of Albuquerque, where Los Lunas and Belen, separated by a few miles, are navigating the latest hornet’s nest caused by the pandemic.
Los Lunas on Monday opted to return to remote learning until Aug. 30 after 16 students tested positive for the coronavirus and 250 “close contacts” of the infected students were required to quarantine. However, the school elected to continue sports activities.
Belen also decided to return to remote learning Monday. Grine said Thursday 250 students were quarantined because of a COVID-19 outbreak. He and Belen Consolidated Schools Superintendent Lawrence Sanchez agreed to also halt athletic activity for
10 days as a precautionary measure.
“We were thinking that if we keep going, we’re going to end up having more cases anyway because we’re bringing kids on campus,” Grine said.
However, the state Public Education Department announce Thursday it will not require schools to automatically go to remote learning for a 10-day period if they end up on the COVID-19 watch list. That changed the landscape for Belen. Grine said the school will resume athletic activity Monday, meaning its football team will cancel only its season opener against Albuquerque West Mesa. The game was scheduled for Friday.
Prior to the state’s announcement, some high schools had to decide whether to maintain athletic practices and events while closing schools to in-person learning as virus cases rose in New Mexico.
Belen and Roswell Goddard elected to halt athletic activities as cases surged on their campuses. But Los Lunas, Carlsbad, Rio Rancho and Cleveland all opted to continue practices and games even as they returned to remote learning.
The different outcomes for each school led to grumblings that athletics were driving schools’ decisions to close campuses to all but that segment of students.
Los Lunas Superintendent Arsenio Romero contends that is not the case.
He said Los Lunas also kept its doors open for students in special education and its career and technical education programs. Also, its band program and other clubs are operating on school grounds.
“And it did allow us to continue with athletics,” Romero said. “And I think that there’s a little bit of a rhetoric out there that we only do this for athletics. But that’s really not the case. Really what we try to do is try to keep as many programs, as many students in a most normal situation as possible.”
Cleveland athletic director Matt Martinez said administrators in Rio Rancho never talked to him about whether to halt sports when they decided to return to remote learning for the remainder of this week after two COVID-related rapid responses to the school. He added vaccinated student-athletes shouldn’t be penalized when unvaccinated students bring the coronavirus on campus.
Some of the confusion, school officials said, stemmed from the state Public Education Department’s guidance to schools for the 2021-22 school year.
Last year, any school that had four COVID-related rapid responses on their grounds within a 14-day period switched to remote learning with no extracurricular activities for a 10-day window.
Department spokeswoman Carolyn Graham said Wednesday it was reevaluating that policy as the agency’s medical team examined its rapid-response protocols. In Thursday’s update, department Secretary-designate Kurt Steinhaus said its medical advisers noted schools are “not a hotbed of COVID-19 infections.”
“At this point, we are not closing schools,” Steinhaus said. “The caveat is that the virus could change things, but we need to do what’s best for kids, which is to keep in-person learning to the extent possible.”
The department will work with individual schools to implement “enhanced COVID-safe practices” that encompass academic and extracurricular activities on a case-by-case basis, according to the release.
Marc Ducharme, Santa Fe Public Schools’ athletic director, said the decision to decouple extracurricular activities from a school’s operating status helps keep students engaged academically. He said many student-athletes struggled with their grades or struggled in class when sports were shut down for most of the 2020-21 school year.
He said if the district faces another shutdown — even if it was just for a couple of weeks — it could lead to more academic problems down the road.
“It actually supports remote learning in an offhand way,” Ducharme said of sports. “It might be of assistance to keep that going. It’s not like sports is driving everything, but it is assisting. Kids have more of a focal point of, ‘I gotta keep my grades up again.’ Without sports, it’s like, ‘Man, why does it matter?’ And we lost some kids to that.”
Belen’s Grine said the Education Department’s announcement clarified some of the uncertainty schools had regarding continuing athletics while returning to remote learning. He noted the safety of students, faculty and staff is of equal importance, and the two should not be in competition with each other.
“I’m just happy to get the kids back on campus who are able to,” Grine said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.