ALBUQUERQUE — Joe Vigil is Pecos High School’s iteration of “superfan,” but he’ll be merely a “superwatcher” on Friday morning.
Vigil is known in the community for attending as many Pecos athletic events as he can and for creating banners for each team that often hang in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium. He even tried to bring one to the boys basketball team’s Class 2A quarterfinal game Wednesday against Rehoboth Christian into the Santa Ana Star Center, but was rebuffed by security.
“So, I brought a little poster that I waved when they were introducing the players,” Vigil said.
Unfortunately, it was his last chance to show support for the Panthers in person as the New Mexico Activities Association announced Wednesday it would not admit fans or the media for the rest of the state boys’ and girls’ basketball tournament, citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
It came on the heels of the state announcing Wednesday its first cases of the coronavirus. That total grew Thursday and prompted Kathy Kunkel, the Department of Health secretary, to issue an order temporarily prohibiting gatherings of 100 or more people in a single room or a connected space.
The circumstances of the past two days meant fans for the remaining 40 teams in the tournament had to find different ways to watch and support their players. Their reaction to the news was similar.
“I understand why, and it’s for a good reason,” Vigil said. “But it still feels pretty bad that I can’t be there to support them and push them. I know when they hear my voice, they get motivated.”
Few options remained for fans, as they could either watch games on NFHS Network, which is broadcasting every game in the tournament live for a $10.99 fee, or listen to radio broadcasts based on the feed.
Joe Abeyta, co-founder of the local online-streaming company sportsprimo.com that features many prep athletic events in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, said it will broadcast games on KSWV-AM as long as Northern teams stay alive.
The NFHS Network will experience a boost in subscriptions, although it won’t affect the NMAA’s bottom line since it receives a flat rate fee, said NMAA associate director for media relations Dusty Young. He did not disclose how much money the association receives from the company.
“That is the model for almost all 50 states or 51 [athletic] associations,” Young said.
Vigil said he will go to his brother’s tattoo parlor in Santa Fe to watch Pecos’ semifinal game against Newcomb at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Melissa Mendoza, a Capital graduate who is also a volleyball coach for her alma mater, said she and some of her friends were going to watch the 5A semifinal between Rio Rancho Cleveland and Capital on Thursday night on her television via an HDMI cord from her laptop. However, she felt more than just the sting of missing out on the game in person.
Mendoza said she planned on renting hotel rooms for the weekend if Capital made it to Saturday night’s championship game. She rented a room for Wednesday night in anticipation of attending Thursday’s semifinal, but that changed when she learned of the NMAA’s decision. Mendoza said she knew a few people who already had rooms rented for the weekend but ended up canceling them.
“There’s no point, because we couldn’t go to the game anyway,” Mendoza said. “So, my kid came home and I came home and we’ll be in the living room, screaming and yelling at the TV in the living room.”
