An extra-special rivalry week for Demons, Horsemen

It’s Horsemen-Demons week (or Demons-Horsemen week, depending on your preference and where you graduated), and this version of the St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High rivalry will have more than just a football game to entertain us.
With the 40th anniversary of Santa Fe High’s lone state football championship coming this fall, Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s will hold a series of events during the weekend of the Demons-Horsemen football game Friday. The group, North of 40, is coordinating events, which begin with a reception honoring the 1979 Demons football team, which beat Albuquerque Eldorado to win the Class 4A title, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Bull Ring, with a cost of $25 per person.
The following day brings the Demons vs. Horsemen Ryder Club Golf Challenge, 9 a.m at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. Cost is $125 per participant, with a maximum of 144 entrants. That afternoon, the two schools will hold a tailgate party starting at 5 p.m. and leading to the football game at Ivan Head Stadium.
A Beer Bash and BBQ event is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe Brewing Co. that will include music as well as a live and silent auction. The price tag for this event is $75 per person or $100 per couple.
There are sponsorship opportunities for the Beer Bash and BBQ and golf tournament. For more information, email nofforty@gmail.com or call 505-917-5507.
Of course, if you just want to watch the football game, you can do that, too.
Help the Cowboys
If that’s not enough to put on your plate this week, you can always help out the New Mexico Highlands University men’s basketball program, which is piloted by 2005 Capital graduate Michael Dominguez. The program is holding a “Cowboys Night” at Tomasita’s from 5 to 9 p.m Wednesday, with some of the proceeds going toward the men’s program.
Capital’s power couple
Power and Finesse.
Juke and Drive.
Thunder and Lightning.
Someone needs to come up with a nickname that illustrates the 1-2 punch Capital has in its offensive backfield. Running backs Gio Munoz and Luke Padilla, both juniors, shredded Moriarty’s defense last weekend to the tune of more than 450 yards and six touchdowns of at least 40 yards each.
This season they’re combining to average more than six yards a carry. For their careers, they’ve combined to go well over 3,000 yards at the varsity level.
Padilla has become the grinding power back who can just as easily run over a defender as he can around one. Munoz is the finesse guy, the quick-cutter who can keep a would-be tackler guessing until it’s too late.
So … who’s faster?
“Oh, come on,” Padilla said after the Moriarty game, “I’d have to say me. Maybe by just a little bit.”
Who has better moves?
“I guess we’ll have to see about that,” Padilla said. “Gio’s pretty good at that.”
The good thing is there are still five regular-season games left. Plenty of time for them to figure it out.
Finally over 20,000
Saturday’s announced crowd of 27,269 at the Lobos-Aggies football game nearly doubled the figure for UNM’s season opener Aug. 31. It snapped a 10-game streak where the Lobos had failed to draw more than 20,000. In four of those, attendance was fewer than 15,000, including three of the previous four home games.
As has become the recent norm in day games in September, most of the UNM student section sat under a mammoth tree in the southeast corner of the stadium. Three of the team’s final four games will start before sunset, all of them in late October and November.
Long live 1917 rout
Speaking of that Lobos-Aggies game, the 107 combined points were the second-most in the rivalry’s history. The record of 113 was set in 1917 when New Mexico State eked out a 110-3 victory for the most lopsided differential the state has ever seen.
Thing is, the Lobos were poised to break the record when they drove to the NMSU 7-yard line in the final minute. Rather than going for the score, they went into victory formation after the Aggies burned their final timeout.
Live on, rout of 1917. Your point total is safe for the time being.
Rough ride for Highlands
It’s quickly turning into one of those years for New Mexico Highlands’ football team. The Cowboys were shut out for a second time last weekend, falling to 0-3 after a 55-0 rout at the hands of visiting Dixie State.
NMHU had just 113 yards total offense. In three games, the Cowboys are averaging just 193 yards and their quarterbacks are completing an anemic 26.6 percent of their pass attempts (21-for-79 with six interceptions).
How bad is it? The Cowboys have punted as many times (21) as they’ve completed a pass. The punts have traveled a combined 785 yards. The passing offense has mustered just 310.
It doesn’t get any easier. NMHU’s next two games are against Colorado School of Mines and Colorado State-Pueblo, two teams ranked in this week’s Top 25 poll for NCAA Division II.
Wild win
New Mexico School for the Deaf ended up with a couple of six-man football games against New Mexico schools after starting with a schedule filled with the Roadrunners playing other state deaf schools, and Saturday’s contest was an entertaining one. NMSD and San Jon/Grady played a barnburner at NMSD, with the Bronchos pulling out a 76-74 win. Roadrunners sophomore Bruce Brewer Jr. had himself a performance, as he overcame a sprained ankle and bruised ribs to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more. Freshman Kieran Vollmar caught all three touchdown passes, while Luis Villalobos ran for two scores.
Cross-country update
It was a good weekend for northern cross-country teams. At Friday’s Laguna Acoma Invitational, Santa Fe Indian School won the boys varsity race, while Pojoaque Valley took first on the girls side. The Braves dominated the race, scoring 47 points to beat Albuquerque’s Cottonwood Classical Prep by 46 points. Junior Chris Humetewa won the race in a time of 18 minutes, 18.7 seconds, as the Braves had four runners in the top 12 spots.
The girls race was much closer, as the Elkettes held off the Lady Coyotes by a 50-59 count. Pojoaque did not have a single runner in the first 15, but won on the strength of its pack. Mia Vigil was the top finisher at 17th, but the Elkettes’ next four were 20th through 23rd and ran within eight seconds of each other. Because of the high volume of individual runners who do not count in the team standings, Pojoaque actually scored eighth through 12th for its total.
On Saturday, Academy for Technology and the Classics reignited its duel with reigning Class 1A/2A champion Pecos at the Ron Valdez Memorial Invite in Pecos, but the Phoenix won this battle, 59-72. Junior Maggie Rittmeyer took third, and sister Lily Rittmeyer (a freshman) was sixth to lead the way. On the boys side, Pecos’ Devin Gonzales was fourth behind a trio of Navajo Pine runners to finish as the top northern runners, while Justin Sanchez of St. Michael’s was seventh and Las Vegas Robertson’s Justin Woodlee took 10th.