Augustin Ruiz of Pecos was a coach trying to find something to do with his March afternoons.
Normally, that wouldn’t be an issue.
Or in April.
Or even the first part of May.
This is the time for baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and golf at high schools statewide. Except it’s not for the time being.
Life in a COVID-19 world means staying at home away from the rest of the world. It means finding time with the family. In Ruiz’s case, it means going to Pecos High School and getting baseball workouts in with his son, sophomore Isaac Ruiz, at Augustin Ruiz’s alma mater.
“The kids haven’t left Pecos since Friday,” coach Ruiz said. “I went out there and got some workouts until about 7:30 [p.m.] I kinda relayed that message to most of my guys [at St. Michael’s] — to get workouts in on your own and stay in shape and if [the New Mexico Activities Association] reinstate[s] it, be ready to go.”
It’s a hope expressed by many — be ready to go — even if it appears there is no future. With the nation in a virtual lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it leaves gymnasiums, ballparks, soccer fields, tracks and some tennis courts empty. The impact goes beyond stopping sports locally. Restaurants and bars were bereft of fans trying to catch up on national and international events that had been called off. Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered establishments including sports hangouts closed except for to-go food orders.
The first week of (almost) no sports in America was a weird one. Instead of discussions about the upcoming Major League Baseball season, the stretch run in the NBA or how people’s NCAA Tournament brackets will do, they were about which athletes and coaches contracted the coronavirus and NFL free agency news.
Or about the void in some lives without sports.
“It’s one of the things that brings people together from different backgrounds,” said Joe Ray Anaya, a human resources administrator with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish by day, a part-time public address announcer at Capital basketball games and a club basketball coach on the weekends. “There is a serendipity about going to the park and picking up a ball and throwing it around and making a friend because of it.”
Sports also are a conduit for student-athletes. Santa Fe High senior Riannah Varela saw her track and field season come to a halt after one meet — the Bernalillo Invitational on March 7. The 2018 Class 6A triple-jump champion saw her final year as crucial in helping secure an athletic scholarship. She said she looked at some colleges in Colorado before getting interest from the University of New Mexico.
At the Bernalillo meet, Varela jumped 35 feet, 5 inches to win the triple jump, and 17-1 in the long jump was also the best mark. Both qualified her for the big-school state track meet, normally held in May, and she felt it was the start of a good season.
“I thought I was going to get better from there,” Varela said. “I thought I was going to keep improving. It feels like our track season paused.”
Since then, Varela has worked out from home and traveled to Albuquerque three days a week to train with her jumps coach.
Santa Fe Prep senior track athlete Hayden Colfax committed to run at Williams College in Massachusetts. While her future is secure, Colfax recognizes seniors are losing their final chance to compete and socialize with their friends.
“Our team is really close and it’s a fun community,” Colfax said. “So it’s kinda sad, but some of them are feeling a little relief that they don’t have to run a lot.”
If there has been a downside for Colfax, who was the high-point scorer in the 3A state meet last year, it’s dealing with socializing in a coronavirus world. Her parents restricted her movements between home and working out on the track at St. Michael’s until last week when school administrators no longer wanted people on the track.
So, Colfax works out at home and talks to her friends via Skype or through other social media apps.
“My family takes this very seriously,” Colfax said. “But it’s still hard. I created a PowerPoint presentation on why I believe we should be able to go out and socialize. It got rejected, but I gave it my best effort.”
Santa Fe High head baseball coach Ian Farris said he had a pair of seniors — Dominic Arellano and Adrian Ortega — who were looking at playing at junior colleges or an NAIA college. However, the prospect that the spring sports season might be lost is something some of Demons are struggling to accept.
“It sucks because it ends for everybody at some point,” Farris said. “But you’d at least like to be prepared for the end or at least get your whole turn. It sucks. I’ve sensed a little bit of depression from some of those guys.”
For Farris, the coronavirus outbreak has been a double whammy. He is co-owner of E&G Baseball Academy that is housed in the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Fe, and it had to shut its doors Monday as state officials warned New Mexicans about the dangers of congregating in large groups.
He’s not alone.
“My brother Lorenzo Hernandez runs Undisputed Fitness, and he’s in the same boat,” Farris said. “But they put together a free app with daily workouts that he shared with my team. It was really nice of him.”
The impact goes beyond just the high school level. Northern Rio Rapids Soccer Club halted its club season on March 11 in anticipation of Santa Fe Public Schools closing for the next few weeks (it did the following day). Executive Director Marco Ortiz wrote in a statement on the club’s website that it did not make sense to continue operating if the school district was not in session.
“During this time, we want everyone to be vigilant without acting out of hysteria,” Ortiz wrote. “Everyone should be equally concerned about Influenza and Coronavirus.”
Club technical director Rob Rittmeyer said a couple of coaches from England arrived last week to train club players and are now doing it via videos and social media.
It was shaping up to be a banner year for Santa Fe Little League. Just two years removed from having no more than about 140 players — its lowest total — league President Aaron Ortiz said about 340 were ready for the season, scheduled to start April 18.
That came to a grinding halt March 12 when the state prohibited large gatherings. Ortiz said the national office said leagues could start April 26, then suggested waiting until May 7, depending on the state.
Ortiz said the season likely won’t start until May, with city tournaments beginning a little more than a month later. Ortiz added that the league set up a coaching clinic with University of New Mexico head baseball coach Ray Birmingham on March 30 that was going to include coaches from Santa Fe AABC.
Ortiz said he doesn’t want coronavirus fears to dampen the optimism he and his administrative staff have developed.
“It has been rough, but I think it’s been good, what with our history over the last three years,” Ortiz said. “Our numbers are getting better.”
Anaya, who helps coordinates the High Altitude Shootout club basketball tournament, said its planned March 28 start will get pushed into May or June. The event had grown to more than 90 teams and helped fund tournaments for the New Mexico Shock boys and girls teams, which consist of Northern New Mexico players.
Anaya said he had already heard from several coaches before the first case of coronavirus hit New Mexico, so he had a sense the landscape was about to change.
“Right now, there are no tournaments to go to,” Anaya said. “Our teams, we don’t have the funds we normally would have to get into tournaments and order uniforms and things like that. So, we will have to run a condensed schedule — if we get to run this tournament. We’ll see.”
Despite the disappointment over a lack of sports, there is some perspective. Coaches and players understand the gravity of the situation and accepted that this is short-term pain for what they hope is long-term stability.
“I don’t dispute any of what we’re being told to do,” Farris said. “I think it’s the right thing to do. … It makes perfect sense what we’re doing. It doesn’t make it any less hard. What’s really hitting me is the enormity of it. The entire world is dealing with the same problem.”
Anaya said one of the benefits he’s enjoyed has been getting to connect with his family more than he normally would. He said even work can be a pleasant diversion from the news.
“It’s kinda nice to see an email that required a little more thought,” Anaya said. “Then, when the workday’s done, and you think about what we’re going to do as a family. So, we curl up on the couch, pull out a board game and try to make it through Monopoly without someone crying.”
