Of all the things Ty Levis had to concern himself with when taking on the Santa Fe High swimming and diving program, getting Henry Lyons on board with his vision wasn’t one of them.

Levis stepped into his role as head coach of the program just two weeks before the start of practice in November, but he already had developed a good relationship with Lyons, one of the Demons’ top returning swimmers. It helped that Lyons worked with Levis as a lifeguard at Genoveva Chavez Community Center during the summer, and he watched him practice with the Chargers Aquatics Santa Fe.

What Levis, a 1988 Santa Fe High graduate, brought to the program was exactly what Lyons desired.

