ALBUQUERQUE — Kenny Thomas can count on one hand the number of losses he experienced in The Pit during his time as a Lobo.

He can add one more after Tuesday’s loss in The Basketball Tournament, the $1 million winner-take-all event that has showcased the University of New Mexico’s famous arena the past few days. Coaching a team of mostly ex-Lobos, Thomas and the rest of The Enchantment was sent packing in a 79-74 loss to Team Heartfire in the tournament’s second round.

As deflating setbacks go, this one doesn’t rank anywhere near the top for Thomas. He experienced a few of the brutally painful kind during his time with UNM, not to mention his 11-year NBA career.

Popular in the Community