ESPAÑOLA — For the past two years, illnesses have been at the forefront of the Pecos Panthers.
A year ago, the Panthers, ravaged by illnesses caused by COVID-19, came to the Northern Rio Grande Tournament on a four-game losing streak.
Thursday, the sick list was one — senior guard Malik Barrens.
Because of that, Pecos entered its opening-round matchup of the NRG against Questa with a head of steam instead of a load of questions. The Panthers Express didn’t waste time picking up more momentum, dominating the Wildcats in a 70-28 win in Edward Medina Gymnasium.
Pecos, the top seed for the tournament, expeditiously won its sixth straight game as it scored 26 of the first 28 points of the game and enjoyed a 32-5 lead after the opening quarter. The Panthers (10-1) looked very much like the Class 2A contender they have been for most of the previous seven seasons.
While Pecos has always relied on a full-court, up-tempo style of play, it has added an element of strength. It showed against Questa (2-8), as the Panthers regularly got to the rim for open looks.
Senior wing Jodiah Padilla said the team hit the weight room hard in the offseason to be able to matchup against teams that might have a size advantage. That was especially true in the 2A championship game in March against Albuquerque Menaul, as its trio of players who were 6-foot-5 and taller dominated the paint.
“Some games, even besides Menaul, when we were playing bigger schools, they were just outmuscling us,” Padilla said. “So that was a big focal point over the summer.”
Pecos physicality showed in an impressive performance at the Stu Clark Tournament last week, in which it beat arguably the top two teams in 3A (St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson) and 4A’s Bernalillo by securing the tournament title for the second time in the past four seasons.
It was a far cry from last year, when the Panthers finished last in the eight-team bracket as they rotated through sick players.
“We were very happy with what we were able to do at the Stu Clark,” Pecos head coach Arthur Gonzales said. “It challenged us in many ways and it prepared us for this tournament. The guys are on a high right now and trying to maintain that momentum.”
Barrens should return for Friday’s semifinal matchup against Escalante, which Pecos beat 70-40 on Dec. 17. However, the Lobos were without a couple of players for that game, including leading scorer Luka Torres.
“We just gotta see what he brings [Friday],” Panthers senior forward Aidan Holton said.
Escalante 56, Mora 41
The Lobos came out of the gates fast, staking themselves to an 18-6 lead that was never really threatened by the Rangers, who managed to cut the deficit to 27-17 at the half.
Escalante (6-5) got a balanced effort in its fourth straight win, as it had four players reach double figures. Luka Torres led the team with 12 points, while Bryson Horan and Tomas Atencio each needed a half to score 11. Horan did his damage in the first half and Atencio got hot in the second. Jayden Salazar finished the list with 10 points.
Mora (4-6) was led by Jesse Gold’s 17 points. It will play Questa in a consolation semifinal at 1 p.m.
Dulce 67, Peñasco 59
The Hawks, the second seed in the boys bracket, looked prime to be upset by the Panthers, who led 31-17 late in the second quarter. Dulce used its full-court press to ignite its dormant offense to the tune of 48 second-half points. Dulce finally got its first lead of the game at 45-43 on James Johnson’s shot with 6:45 left in the fourth quarter and never looked back.
The Hawks (8-6) will play Mesa Vista in a 4 p.m. semifinal.
Ivan Harrison had 11 points in the fourth, and he had 20 of his 21 points in the second half. Johnson added 13 and Isaiah Reval scored 17.
Elias Archibeque scored 16 points for Peñasco (1-7), which plays McCurdy in the consolation semifinals at 10 a.m. Jeramiah Martinez and DeMarcus Lopez each had 13 points.
Mesa Vista 66, McCurdy 58
The Trojans (5-4) got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 11-2 right off the bat. After getting within 37-36 at the half, Mesa Vista finally took control of the game by outscoring McCurdy 17-11 in the third quarter for a 53-48 lead it never lost.
Jordan Cervantes led the Trojans with 17 points, Santiago Martinez added 13 and Marcos Martinez had 10. Ryan Montoya’s 15 points paced the Bocbats (3-7), while Jacob Semanieya scored 11.
Girls
Escalante 56, Questa 25
The Lady Lobos wasted no time in dispatching the Lady Wildcats, jumping to a 16-4 lead without the aid of a 3-pointer after a quarter, and expanding it to 36-11 at the half. Escalante (7-3) plays Dulce in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal that pits Class 2A’s No. 2 and 3 teams against one another.
Brycelyn Martinez and Emma Maestas each had 10 points to lead the Lady Lobos, who had nine of their 12 players score. Kamryn Cardenas and Alyana Leon each had six points for the Lady Wildcats (4-7), who play Mora in the consolation semifinal at 11:30 a.m.
Dulce 56, Mora 26
The Lady Hawks had a slightly harder time against the Rangerettes, leading only 22-12 before exploding for 22 points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 44-22 heading into the fourth.
Sidneyanne Becenti scored eight of her 14 points in the third for Dulce, while Bailey Vigil was a steady presence on offense with 17 points. Chene Gutierrez led Mora with 15 points.
Mesa Vista 67, McCurdy 19
The Lady Trojans (9-0) got off to a slow start, but quickly made up for it. They only had five points halfway through the opening period, but scored 45 the last 12 to build a 50-7 lead at the break.
The Lady Trojans will face Peñasco in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal.
Shanae Silva had 12 first-half points lead all Lady Trojan scorers, and Tana Lopez added 11 as every single player on the roster recorded a point. Kaylee Martinez scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead McCurdy (0-8)
Peñasco 48, Pecos 40
The morning didn’t start well for Peñasco, as Pecos built a 14-5 lead before Peñasco (6-5) responded in the second and third quarters with a 34-16 scoring run to take a 39-30 lead that held up in a battle between Lady Panthers.
Analise MacAuley led the comeback, scoring all 13 of her points in the aforementioned quarters, while Rochelle Lopez had a team-high 17. Kristina Ragland scored 10 points for Pecos (6-6), while Linda Sanchez and Natalia Stout each had eight.
Pecos plays McCurdy at 8:30 a.m. in the other consolation semifinal.