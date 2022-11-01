They break their backs in the broiling summer heat, toiling in the fields in Hatch, only to break their backs once more in the evening on the soccer pitch. Most of the roughly 40 players of the Hatch Valley boys soccer program make this sacrifice every summer in order to chase their dreams of winning a state championship.
“Hard work can lead to great things,” Hatch head coach Omar Hernandez said. “In this town, all we do is hard work, and make money off of it. It seems like we get caught in that cycle, but they can learn to work hard in everything and get a different reward.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the Bears moved one step closer to making visions of hoisting a blue trophy come true.
When Santa Fe Prep defender Cyrus Hnasko tried to clear Hatch midfielder Eduardo Moreno’s crossing pass in the 87th minute but redirected it into the upper right of Prep’s own goal instead, the No. 2-seeded Bears advanced to the Class 1A/3A championship with a 2-1 overtime win over the third-seeded Blue Griffins.
Hatch Valley (17-4-1) will play No. 1 Albuquerque Sandia Prep, which beat No. 5 Las Vegas Robertson 3-1 for the small-school title at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
In a back-and-forth affair in which both teams had plenty of opportunities to secure the win in regulation time, It came down to a Prep turnover at midfield that Moreno turned into a perfect opportunity.
He sailed a pass for forward Samuel Gomez, but Hnasko got his right foot on it. However, instead of flipping the ball away from the goal, it rocketed into the upper right past the outstretched hands of Blue Griffins goalkeeper Mateo Gilbert.
The own goal marked the third straight year Prep (11-6-3) reached the semifinals, but no further. Gomez said he knew something good would happen when Moreno had the ball.
“We kept our heads up because we had to do this,” Gomez said. “We’ve been doing this whole, so we needed to do this [score].”
Hernandez knows what this moment means not just to the program, but to the local soccer community. He played on the Bears’ other state finalist — the 2006 squad that suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Sandia Prep, the long-time 1A/3A juggernaut.
The ninth-year head coach returned to his alma mater in 2014 to replicate the feat. And just one time.
“I’ve always felt we have skill, we have talent, we have what it takes to be competitive,” Hernandez said. “I think we just lack some things here in a rural town. It’s hard to get kids involved in soccer when they’re young, but thankfully, it runs in our blood and they play elementary soccer.”
Hatch showed its talent early and often against the Blue Griffins, who played without senior midfielder Nico Roth as he recovered from a concussion he suffered in the regular-season finale against Albuquerque Hope Christian. The Bears were quicker to the ball than Santa Fe Prep, and they were quicker to attack.
The Blue Griffins struggled to put passing combinations together to form an attack, as Hatch’s midfield and back line consistently beat their opponents to passes and 50-50 balls.
Santa Fe Prep head coach Rick Canby said the narrow field took away space in which his team could operate. He added that the loss of Roth, who is a key piece to the Blue Griffins defense, meant he had to remake his team’s formation, dropping a forward into the midfield to assist the defense.
“It made us have to bring two guys back to do [Roth’s] job,” Canby said. “And that takes away from our attack.”
Still, it took the Bears almost an entire half before their almost relentless pressure paid off with a score. It came in the final seconds of stoppage time, as midfielder Ethan Vazquez fired a corner-kick cross into the penalty box. It deflected off a couple of players before Jonathan Morales found the ball and redirected it past an out-of-position Gilbert into the upper right of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Perhaps it was the four-hour drive that made Santa Fe Prep groggy, but it took a half before the Blue Griffins found a style of play that kept Hatch on its heels. They found it in a style that went against its normal possession game — the direct attack.
Prep began to stretch the field vertically, with the goal of getting it to forwards Benno Hoffman and Weston Stump for one-on-one opportunities.
It finally happened in the 55th minute. Hoffman collected a Moreno header that Prep midfielder William Babcock cleared and sent it over the top of the Hatch defense to a wide-open Stump. He beat Bears goalkeeper Michael Trujillo by flipping the ball under him and it rolled the final 20 yards into the empty net to tie the score.
The equalizer seemed to awaken the Blue Griffins, and cast seeds of doubts on the Bears.
“The first half, we were a little bit rushed and didn’t have the ball under control,” senior midfielder Asher Nathan said. “We were just booting it back and forth. In the second half, we started connecting some passes and started making some runs and finding each other.”
The Bears found each other well before the final 30 minutes of the match, when both teams exchanged several scoring opportunities that fell short before the final tally. Hernandez said he believed his team could win, although it came at the expense of a few white hairs that he swears showed up during that stretch.
“It’s not always going to be pretty,” Hernandez said. “It’s not going to as nice as we want it. What matters is putting the ball in the back of the net.”