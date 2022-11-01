HATCH — Hard work can lead to great things.

They break their backs in the broiling summer heat, toiling in the fields in Hatch, only to break their backs once more in the evening on the soccer pitch. Most of the roughly 40 players of the Hatch Valley boys soccer program make this sacrifice every summer in order to chase their dreams of winning a state championship.

“Hard work can lead to great things,” Hatch head coach Omar Hernandez said. “In this town, all we do is hard work, and make money off of it. It seems like we get caught in that cycle, but they can learn to work hard in everything and get a different reward.”

Popular in the Community